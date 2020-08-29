Remarkable Stocks News Analysis: Wells Fargo & Company, (NYSE:WFC), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, (NYSE:TEVA), Bed Bath & Beyond, (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Today, U.S. Markets are closed for Thanksgiving Day.

On Wednesday, Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), lost -0.11% to $55.22.

Wells Fargo & Company said recently that Chairman and CEO John Stumpf will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2015 in New York on Tuesday, December 8, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time (5:40 a.m. Pacific Time).

Wells Fargo & Company provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, in addition to time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, auto floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), inclined 1.04% to $63, during its last trading session.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Heptares Therapeutics declare that they have reached a licensing and drug-discovery agreement under which Teva will receive exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize novel, small-molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonists discovered by Heptares for the treatment of migraine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Heptares will receive an upfront payment of $10 million, research funding, and is eligible to receive additional research, development and commercialization milestone payments of up to $400 million. In addition, Heptares will be eligible to receive royalties on net sales of products resulting from the alliance.

“We are delighted to start this partnership with Heptares, which through its industry-leading, structure-based design approach has generated novel CGRP antagonists with noteworthy promise for treating migraine,” said Michael Hayden, MD, PhD, President of Global R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at Teva. “CGRP antagonism represents an exciting opportunity to treat migraine. We believe small-molecule CGRP antagonists offer further opportunities that are highly complementary to our promising candidate, TEV-48125, an anti-CGRP antibody.”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, specialty, and other pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers generic or branded generic medicines; specialized products, such as sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances; and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Finally, Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), ended its last trade with 1.85% gain, and closed at $55.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond a retailer of domestics merchandise and home furnishings, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Scott Hames, Vice President of Marketing & Analytics, Eric Steinberger, Chief Marketing Officer and Louis Sepe, Vice President of Customer & Business Analytics will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, November 27, 2015 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, counting bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletops, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and certain juvenile products.