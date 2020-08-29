Notable Movers: Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), National Bank of Greece, (NYSE:NBG), Atwood Oceanics, (NYSE:ATW)

On Wednesday, Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), gained 3.17% to $117.29.

The stock saw its price movement on above/below-normal volume, as 46,674,697 shares changed hands when contrast with its average daily volume of 45.61 million shares, with a year-to-date performance of 6.26%.

Apple Inc., Spotify Ltd. and Jay-Z have some new competition in the race for exclusive songs and music videos: the Dutch file-sharing service WeTransfer, according to Bloomberg.

WeTransfer, which serves 85 million users each month, will declare plans for a new music player at an event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to Maarten Kadiks, a marketing executive at the company. Prince, Big Grams and Disclosure have already released songs and videos on WeTransfer, and the company hopes to land more exclusives with the new feature.

While WeTransfer has no plans to make money from music, the company aims to compete with major streaming services, social networks and video sites like Vevo for potential hits. It’s also using music to differentiate itself from larger competitors, like Dropbox Inc., as it starts to expand in the U.S. Its pay service is most popular among people working in video who need to move large files. WeTransfer allows free transfers of files of up to two gigabytes. Bloomberg Reports

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Shares of National Bank of Greece (ADR)(NYSE:NBG), declined -6.73% to $0.431, during its last trading session.

It traded in a range of $0.42 and $0.45, exchanging hands with 26,335,499 shares.

The stock is down -75.82% in this year through last close. In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was -62.90% while operating profit margin was -28.20%.

National Bank of Greece S.A. is a commercial bank. The Bank offers its customers a range of integrated financial services, counting corporate and investment banking; retail banking (counting mortgage lending); leasing and factoring; stock brokerage, asset administration and venture capital; insurance; and real estate and consulting services. In addition, the Bank is involved in various other businesses, counting hotel and property administration. Its core focus outside of Greece is in Turkey and South Eastern Europe (SEE), where the Bank operates in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Albania, Cyprus and FYROM.

Finally, Shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW), ended its last trade with 3.80% gain, and closed at $16.40.

The stock, after recent close, is -0.78% below their SMA 50 and -2.93% from SMA20 and is 32.19% below than SMA200. The company has 0.76 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 0.36. It beta stands at 1.63.

Atwood Oceanics, Inc., an offshore drilling contractor, engages in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental oil and gas wells worldwide. As of November 10, 2015, it owned a fleet of 11 mobile offshore drilling units, in addition to 2 ultra-deepwater drill ships under construction. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

