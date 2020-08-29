Fresh Stocks Under Consideration: Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), CSX (NYSE:CSX), Qihoo 360 Technology (NYSE:QIHU)

U.S. stock markets closed lower for a third session on Wednesday, as losses in technology shares weighed. The Dow index lost 75.70 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,492.30. The S&P 500 gave up 15.97 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,047.62. The Nasdaq composite dropped 75.38 points, or 1.5 percent, to 5,022.87.

Yahoo! Inc. lost 1.3 percent, trimming a drop of as much as 4.9 percent, after scrapping its long-planned spinoff of shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Instead, the Web portal will consider a plan to package all of its other assets into a new publicly traded company. F5 Networks Inc. lost 3 percent after Nomura Securities International Inc. cut its rating on the shares to the equivalent of sell.

On Wednesday, Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) finished down -1.04% to close at $83.50. The stock kicked off the day at $84.37 and traded between a low of $82.97 and a high of $85.20. The company traded 21.91 million shares less than average volume of 23.57 million shares. The stock’s worth is $212.00 billion. Analyst recommendation for this stock stands at 1.80.

Return on assets ratio of the company was 16.40% while its return on equity ratio was 28.90%. ATR value of company was 2.32 while stock volatility for week was 2.61% while for month was 2.81%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.29% and its current ratio was 3.40%.

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), showed bullish trend with higher momentum of 0.06% to close at $25.01. The company traded total volume of 11.33 million shares as contrast to its average volume of 8.73 million shares. The company has a market value of $24.36 billion and about 974.94 million shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $24.47 and reached to max level of $37.67.

In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 16.30% while gross profit margin was 71.30%. The company has 2.00% value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.11%. The company earned $1.99 billion in prior twelve months on revenue of $12.22 billion.

Shares of Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU), declined -0.13% to $71.05, during its last trading session. Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) opened its trading session at $71.06. During the trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, recorded at $70.65 and share price hit to max level of $71.52. It has market worth of $9.17 billion. It traded total volume of 2.53 million shares higher than the average volume of 2.18 million shares.

In the last 12 months, Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU) EPS was booked as $2.00. 39.20% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 77.20% while net profit margin was 16.50%. Beta value of the company was 1.52; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

