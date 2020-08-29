Active News Stories: Sprint Corporation, (NYSE:S), Transocean, (NYSE:RIG), American International Group, (NYSE:AIG)

On Monday, Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), gained 1.70% to $4.78.

Following release of iOS 9.1, iPhone customers on Sprint will gain access to Apple’s improved Wi-Fi calling feature. This innovative capability gives users the ability to make and receive calls from multiple devices with a single number. Now whenever your iPhone rings, you can just as easily take the call right on your iPad, iPod Touch, Apple Watch or even your Mac because they can all keep you connected with the same number.

“Customers already enjoy seamlessly responding to texts and email from a variety of great Apple devices,” said David Owens, senior vice president, Product Development at Sprint. “Now they can bring that flexibility to the primary phone number their friends, family and colleagues know best. This great feature puts the power of device choice in our customers’ hands.”

Sprint Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), declined -4.19% to $15.09, during its current trading session.

Transocean Ltd., declared a mutual agreement with its customer, Shell EP Wells Equipment Wells Services B.V. (Shell), and the shipyard, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME), to delay the operating and delivery contracts of two newbuild ultra-deepwater drillships the Deepwater Pontus and the Deepwater Poseidon by 12 months each.

The delay has no impact on the duration or dayrate of the original 10-year operating contracts for each of the two newbuild ultra-deepwater drillships. Parties will be compensated for the postponement. The specific terms are not revealed.

The delivery and operating agreements for Shell`s two other contracted Transocean newbuild, ultra-deepwater drillships, the Deepwater Thalassa and Deepwater Proteus, are not influenced by this agreement.

Transocean Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 17, 2015, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 71 mobile offshore drilling units that comprise of 44 high-specification floaters, 17 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Finally, Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), are trading with -0.13% loss.

American International Group, declared new leadership appointments in its Commercial Insurance business, counting Commercial Chief Underwriting Officer, in addition to the newly established roles of Global Head of Cyber, and Presidents of Credit Lines and Portfolio Solutions.

Madhu Tadikonda, who had served as Commercial Chief Science Officer, has assumed the role of Commercial Chief Underwriting Officer

Tadikonda succeeds Tim Carter, who has assumed the role of President, Portfolio Solutions

Tracie Grella has been named Global Head of Cyber

Donna DeMaio has been named President, Credit Lines

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, excess casualty, and crisis administration causality insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance products; aerospace, environmental, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance products, in addition to various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises; and professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks.

