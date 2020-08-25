Top Penny Stocks in Focus For the Next Week (NASDAQ:PEIX),(NASDAQ:JAGX), (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Since the March crash equity markets have rebounded. Investors and traders are therefore seeking stocks with significant upside. Penny stocks can be good picks during this period because of their low prices and they are likely to rebound with market recovery. Here are penny stocks that demonstrated a significant upside in yesterday’s session.

Top Penny Stocks in Focus For the Next Week #1 Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) is one of the penny stocks showing significant upside and the stock jumped 30% on Thursday. Since releasing its Q1 results the stock has been on an upward momentum. The company posted 35.62% earnings surprises and topped analysts’ estimates of a net loss of $0.73 per share to post a net loss of $0.47 per share.

The company reported revenue of $311.40 million in the first quarter of 2020 topping consensus estimates by 32.295. In the past four quarters the company has on two occasions topped consensus revenue estimates.

Top Penny Stocks in Focus For the Next Week #2 Jaguar Health

Another stock that jumped on Thursday is Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) which gained 27%. This came after the company announced that its subsidiary Nano Pharmaceuticals had unveiled an education program to teach insurers about the benefits of crofelemer its plant-based Mytesi non-opioid prescription drug.

The drug contains crofelemer which is a non-opioid component derived from the bark of Croton lechleri plant. It has shown that it can relieve non-infectious diarrhea in HIV/AID patients on antiretroviral drugs.

Top Penny Stocks in Focus For the Next Week #3 Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock gained 17.50% on Thursday after the company announced progress to the fourth dose level in the ongoing multiple ascending doseCRV431 clinical study. The company has designed an open-label study to assess CRV431’s tolerability, safety as well as pharmacokinetics.

Volunteers have been receiving CRV431 orally once per day for four weeks. So far the clinical trial has examined the doses of 225mg, 150mg, and 75mg and now they are advancing to 300mg.