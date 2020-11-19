what covid-19 vaccine is better Moderna or Pfizer?

Since the past week, two major biotech medical firms have made announcements regarding their vaccines. Last week, Pfizer had announced its covid-19 vaccine claiming it to be more than 90% effective. Then this week, Moderna came up with its covid-19 vaccine and claimed it to be over 94.5% effective with no major side effects. After this, again comes up Pfizer’s vaccine and this time, the company claims it to be over 95% effective against this disease.

Pfizer & BioNTech’s Covid-19 Vaccine and its Impact on the Stock Market

After the previous announcement of their vaccine being more than 90% effective, the third phase trial of the vaccine has made the claims stronger. Now, the company claims it to be over 95% effective against the coronavirus infection. The stocks of Pfizer rose to 4% while the stocks of BioNTech rose as high as 8%. These surges are huge for both companies. The recipients of the second dose of the vaccine (or placebo) were as many as 41,135. By 2021, 1.3 billion doses are expected via this firm. The stock market is getting highly affected by these announcements. While some stocks rise high, some stocks go down.

Moderna’s covid-19 Vaccine and its Effect on the Stock Market

This company is just 0.5% behind Pfizer’s claimed efficiency, i.e. Moderna’s vaccine is 94.5% effective against the coronavirus infection while not openly, yet it also somewhat claims the vaccine to be 100% effective (as in a statement by a health policy expert and a Yale University Professor, Dr. Howard Forman). If this vaccine turns out to be a proper success, the chances of getting back to normal are quite high. There is another advantage in the case of Moderna, no severe case of the Covid-19 infection has been reported in the group that has been given the vaccine. This announcement surged up the stocks of Moderna. The company rose to 9% which is a great surge and along with, giving tough competition to many major firms that remained low due to the announcement.

Now, it would be interesting to see which company gets the approval and which company wins this competition. The stocks of both the firms have risen high and will continue to do so till the vaccine shows positive effects. A vaccine at this point, when the Covid-19 cases continue to rise, is very important. Let us see what will be the consequences of both the vaccines henceforth.