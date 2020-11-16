Walmart is hitting new highs

Walmart has spent this year strengthening itself and expanding the business. It is entering various fields. The coronavirus pandemic has been a time of crisis for numerous companies and businesses but this company has only become stronger than before during this course of time.

Team up with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

For the testing of driverless delivery in Arizona, Walmart has teamed up with the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors. Chevrolet Volt vehicles, which are powered by batteries, will start to deliver in Scottsdale in the upcoming year. Initially, human drivers will control and monitor these cars while delivering and gradually, the cars will be used for completely autonomous deliveries. This can be termed as a major project and a vital team-up between two companies for the betterment.

Full Pet Care Services: A Major Expansion

The newly launched Walmart Pet Care will cater to all the pet goods and services like the insurance of pets, pet sitting, and dog walking. For this expansion, Walmart has partnered with Rover and PetPlan along with its online pharmacy. The sector pet care goods and services is a profitable sector that has shown good progress in recent years. Expanding to the health care services in the last month and now to the Pet Care services, Walmart is showing no signs of slowing down.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is competing well with its major rival company Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Exploring and expanding outside the basic is a chief step and when the expansion is in the right sector, then investors can surely expect some good profits to come in. From a store of just the basic needs, it now aims to become a one-stop-shop for the customers.

Also having signed a partnership with Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (a company providing plant-based, rich in protein, substitutes of meat), to launch Walmart+, it has given competition to Amazon Prime. To become a massive giant with reasonable rates, the company is leaving no stone unturned and continuously enlarging the business.

Present Statistical Scenario of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT)

52 Week Range: $102.00 – $151.33

Average Volume: 9,723,416

Market Capital: $420.047B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 2.16 (1.46%)

Walmart is picking up attractive sectors and signing deals with strong firms so that it does not fall. The deal with General Motors will make deliveries easy and smooth. The going on expansions and the ones which will happen in the future is going to benefit the company greatly.

Just like the revenues and profits of the firm will rise, the shareholders will also profit from the same, and hence, Walmart proves to be an investment with good profits. Regular utility items are always essential, with or without a pandemic. This is another reason which makes this company a more secure investment. The stock market is and will remain volatile, hence investors look for companies where investments are stable and fetch profits. Therefore, Walmart is a great choice for investors.