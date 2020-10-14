Stocks to Track – Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB), Sprint Corporation, (NYSE:S), WaferGen Bio-systems, (NASDAQ:WGBS)

On Thursday, Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), gained 4.64% to $108.76, hitting its highest level.

Facebook, warned investors in a regulatory filing that its revenue could be adversely affected by technology that blocks advertisements, according to Bloomberg.

Ad-blocking tools, which people use to screen out marketing messages, have occasionally affected Facebook’s revenue, especially on desktop computers, the company said in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

If such technologies continue to proliferate, in particular with respect to mobile platforms, our future financial results may be harmed, Facebook said in the filing.

Facebook made $4.5 billion in advertising revenue in the third quarter, 78 percent of which came from mobile phones. Bloomberg Reports

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

Shares of Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), inclined 4.46% to $4.68, during its last trading session.

Sprint Corporation, Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati will speak at the Wells Fargo 2015 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. ET.

In other news, Sprint Corporation stated operating results for the second fiscal quarter of 2015, counting growth in postpaid phone customers for the first time in over two years, record low postpaid churn, and over 1 million total net additions. The company also stated net operating revenue of $8 billion, operating loss of $2 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion.

The company also stated the following Sprint platform results:

Total net additions were 1.1 million contrast to 590,000 in the prior year quarter – an improvement of 466,000 year-over-year.

Postpaid net additions of 553,000 contrast to net losses of 272,000 in the prior year quarter – an improvement of 825,000 year-over-year. During the quarter 199,000 prepaid customers with consistent payment history migrated to postpaid, with 175,000 of these migrations now comprised as postpaid customers under their respective Boost and Virgin brands. Not Taking Into Account total migrations from prepaid, postpaid net additions would have been 354,000 and improved by 626,000 year-over-year.

Postpaid phone net additions were 237,000 contrast to net losses of 500,000 in the prior year quarter – an improvement of 737,000 year-over-year. Not Taking Into Account migrations from prepaid, postpaid phone net additions would have been 38,000 and improved by 538,000 year-over-year.

Prepaid net losses of 363,000 contrast to net additions of 35,000 in the prior year quarter – a decline of 398,000 year-over-year. Not Taking Into Account migrations to postpaid, prepaid net losses would have been 164,000 and declined by 199,000 year-over year.

Wholesale net additions of 866,000 contrast to 827,000 in the prior year quarter – an improvement of 39,000 year-over-year.

Sprint Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Finally, Shares of WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGBS), ended its last trade with -6.85% loss, and closed at $0.95.

WaferGen Bio-systems, declared that it will declare third quarter ended September 30, 2015 financial results after the market close and host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2015.

WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells systems for gene expression quantification, genotyping, and stem cell research for the life sciences and pharmaceutical drug discovery industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

