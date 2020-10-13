What does the future hold for Moderna Stocks?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) stocks experienced a hike this Friday, yet the performance of the stock was poor. Although, this rise was expected to bring about some better gains the performance was lower than expected. This biotech brand has gained immense popularity from the time it was launched. This company is also amongst the leading firms to launch a Corona Virus vaccine. Moderna has formulated its vaccine using a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technique. This technique has not yet been proven but if it gets validation, it could prove to be a game-changer for this company.

Advantages of using RNA instead of DNA

Not everyone is so familiar with RNA as compared to DNA. The company is working hard on its mRNA technique and the President of this firm has even referred to RNA as the “THE SOFTWARE OF LIFE”. Though there are many unknown theories and facts behind RNA, yet it is highly speculated that if this technique works out well, it could be one of the greatest achievements of the drug industry.

There would be a reduction in the cost, time would be saved and this method would prove to be a better and efficient one in the drug industry. As of now, the FDA has not given its approval to any of the drugs of this company, and also none of the vaccines of mRNA technique have been licensed for use. This is something the investors should always keep in mind before putting their money into this stock.

Are the stocks of Moderna worth buying?

This company is one of the leading brands and is also in the front with major companies for the COVID-19 vaccine; therefore fair gains can be expected from this company. This company is new and hence investing a lot of money would be risky. One might experience a loss or gain depending upon the condition of the firm. The stock market is a volatile world and one must think well before investing in any stock that is trending on the news or other resources. Some companies invest worthwhile others can put the investor in loss too. This company is a trial company for now which can experience ups and downs. Therefore, the stocks are not always promising and seem more like buying a lottery ticket.

Statistical Analysis of the Moderna Stocks

52 Week Range: 13.53 – 95.21

Market Capital: 29.543B

Average Volume: 18,333,456

The present scenario, however, does not give a clear image of the future. The better future of this company lies ahead if their mRNA technique is approval for mRNA. This is because this company mainly works on this technique only.

Moreover, when the market has better stocks available, the chances of greater profit become a little less. The company also has some tough rivals which are using the same skill of mRNA. Nevertheless, Moderna is striving towards perfection and has already managed to secure a place amongst the leading brands in the case of the Corona Virus vaccine.