New CFO Ruth Porat, who joined Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), from Morgan Stanley

Google CFO Ruth Porat has brought some transparency to Googles financials.

In late March Google declared that Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat was leaving Wall Street to join the tech giant. Business Insider

Almost right away following her transition, Porat promised analysts and investors that Google would become a more transparent company. Business Insider

The Wall Street Journal stated on Tuesday that Googles CFO is following through on her transparency promise with the debut of office hours for analysts and investors. The meetings last 15 to 30 minutes each.

During Wednesday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), gain 0.59% to $657.68,

According to detail report, Google has long shunned the orthodoxy and that comprised forgoing the typical Wall Street analyst briefings–until now.

New CFO Ruth Porat, who joined Google from Morgan Stanley, started offering analysts 15- to 30-minute briefings on the Internet giant’s business earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal stated. The move puts Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), in league with other major publicly-traded companies. fortune

The new calls are referred to as “Office Hours” and give analysts covering the company additional insight into how the company’s business will fare over coming weeks and months. It’s part of Porat’s overall initiative to be more transparent with investors. The WSJ stated:

In the first round of calls, Google highlighted several formerly revealed facts and trends that suggested expenses may rise in the third quarter: seasonal hiring of recent college grads, the start of holiday-season marketing and an uptick from unusually low legal expenses in the second quarter, according to the people. fortune

Current Trade Update: The firm opened its current trade at $652.90, and as of now, it is trading at $656.98.

GOOGL is moving on low volume, trading at a volume of 894,388.00, for now, as compared to its average daily volume of 2.54M shares. At $656.98, the stock is losing momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $713.33 recorded on Jul 22, 2015. The stock is up 22.64% in this year through last updated price. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $590.94 and $660.75 as its 50-day moving average. The stock, as of now, is showing weekly downbeat performance of -1.36%, which is maintained at 1.93% in 1-month period. The market capitalization as recorded for the firm is $439.37B.

The year-to-date (YTD) performance of GOOGL stock reflects that it is 22.64% above last year. During the past month, the stock gain 1.93%, bringing three-month performance to 16.52% and six-month performance to 16.11%.

Google Inc. builds technology products and provides services to organize the information. The company offers Google Search that provides information online; Google Now that offers information to users when they need it; AdWords, an auction-based advertising program; AdSense, which enables Websites that are part of the Google network to deliver ads; DoubleClick Ad Exchange, a marketplace for the trading display ad space; and other advertising platforms, such as AdExchange and AdMob.

