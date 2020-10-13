Bright Stocks in Review: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), Waste Management, (NYSE:WM)

On Monday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)s shares declined -1.04% to $31.48. With its recent share price change, MS market value has reached roughly $61.59 billion. The company has a Profit Margin (ttm) of 8.30% and has 86.90% gross margins. The operating profit margin is 10.80%. The stock’s performance in 1 month is -9.77% and its volatility for the same period is 1.72%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals worldwide. The companys Institutional Securities segment offers financial advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, corporate restructurings, recapitalizations, spin-offs, exchange offers, leveraged buyouts, takeover defenses, and shareholder relations, in addition to provides capital raising and corporate lending services.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)s shares dropped -2.74% to $19.55. The last trading range of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) ranges between $19.33 and $19.68. The EPS of the company stands at $1.67. The 52-week range shows that the stock reached higher at $21.93 while its lower range is $17.14 in the last 52-weeks. The average volume of the company is at 7.98 million with the Outstanding Shares of 794.33 million. The market capitalization of the company is $15.97 billion. The Beta of the company stands at 1.27 with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 43.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash administration, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)s shares dipped -1.74% to $52.44. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is now worth about $23.82 billion. The share price has made a -1.82% loss in the past 5 days and has lost -1.67% since 2015 kicked off. Analysts are forecasting EPS growth of 2.33% for next fiscal year and 7.80% growth in the next 5 years. The stock trades with a beta of 0.63. The stock price is above by 3.73% as contrast to the average price over the last 200 days. The company has 44.30% gross margins.

Waste Administration, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides various waste administration environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offer collection services, counting picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, and material recovery facility, or disposal site, in addition to develops and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States.