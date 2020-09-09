Active Stocks News Analysis: Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG),Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

On Tuesday, Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), lost -2.41% to $9.12.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., declared that it has reached time charter-out agreements with unrelated third parties on two ice class 1B MRs and one LR2.

The term of the agreements for the ice class 1B MRs (STI Notting Hill and STI Westminster) is for three years at $20,500 per day, with each charter planned to commence by December 2015. The term of the agreement for the LR2 (STI Rose) is for three years at $28,000 per day, which is planned to commence during the first quarter of 2016.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and crude oil worldwide. As of July 13, 2015, it owned 67 tankers comprising 16 LR2 tankers, 15 Handymax tankers, and 45 MR tankers with an average age of 0.9 years; and time charters-in 17 product tankers, including 4 LR2, 4 LR1, 4 MR, and 5 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco, Monaco.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), inclined 2.16% to $54.34, during its last trading session.

Waste Management, declared financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2015. Revenues for the third quarter of 2015 were $3.36 billion contrast with $3.60 billion for the same 2014 period. Net income for the quarter was $335 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, contrast with net income of $270 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2014. On an as-adjusted basis, not taking into account certain items, net income in the third quarter of 2014 was $311 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

The Company’s third quarter 2014 results have been adjusted to exclude about $0.14 per diluted share of after-tax net charges primarily related to the restructuring of several corporate functions and legal reserves, and the earnings from businesses and assets divested in 2014, which contributed $0.05 per diluted share to earnings in the third quarter of 2014.

David P. Steiner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Administration, commented, “Our third quarter results reflect the impact of our continued commitment to core price, disciplined growth, and cost controls, all of which are driving improvement in our key operating metrics. Each of our net income, operating income and margin, operating EBITDA and margin, and earnings per diluted share improved when contrast to the third quarter of 2014.

Waste Management, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides various waste administration environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offer collection services, counting picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, and material recovery facility, or disposal site, in addition to develops and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States.

Finally, Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), ended its last trade with -3.54% loss, and closed at $77.44.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, declared the regular quarterly dividend of 59 cents per share on its common stock, payable on Dec. 10 to stockholders of record on Nov. 6.

Since its inception in 1982, Norfolk Southern has paid dividends on its common stock for 133 successive quarters.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. As of December 31, 2014, it operated about 20,000 miles of road in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

