Stocks to Track – Atmel Corporation, (NASDAQ:ATML), XOMA Corporation, (NASDAQ:XOMA), Graphic Packaging Holding Company, (NYSE:GPK)

On Monday, Shares of Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), lost -0.47% to $8.44.

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT), a leading global technology distributor, and Atmel Corporation (Nasdaq:ATML) recently marked the milestone 25-year anniversary of their business relationship.

Atmel is a designer and manufacturer of microcontrollers (MCUs), capacitive touch solutions, advanced logic, mixed-signal, nonvolatile memory and radio frequency (RF) components. The company focuses on embedded systems built around MCUs which comprise ultra-low-power 8-bit AVRs with an established community, 32-bit AVRs, Atmel SMART 32-bit ARM-based products, automotive grade, and 8-bit Intel 8051 derivatives, RF devices counting Wi-Fi, EEPROM, Bluetooth, ZigBee, 802.15.4 and flash memory devices, symmetric and asymmetric security chips, touch controllers and application-specific products. Atmel is a leading supplier of solutions for the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) market where more “things” will be smartly and securely connected. Atmel’s wide portfolio of secure MCU and wireless solutions with security enables designers to connect devices to the cloud with confidence.

“Over the past 25 years, Avnet and Atmel have supported our mutual customers through some incredible advances in technology,” said Ed Smith, president, Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. “We are a classic example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Individually, Avnet and Atmel each bring unique value to the customer engagement, but when you couple Atmel’s world-class microcontroller, wireless and crypto authentication product portfolios with Avnet’s world-class design and supply chain offerings, the end result is an unmatched ability to support customers in bringing smarter, more cost-effective and more versatile products to market.”

Atmel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor integrated circuit products primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, South Africa, and Central and South America. It operates in four segments: Microcontroller, Nonvolatile Memory, Automotive, and Multi-Market and Other.

Shares of XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), declined -2.17% to $1.35, during its last trading session.

XOMA Corporation declared recently members of its executive team will present at forthcoming investor conferences. The details are as follows:

27th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00a.m. PT).

XOMA Corporation discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s lead product candidate comprises gevokizumab, a proprietary humanized allosteric-modulating monoclonal antibody that binds to the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-1 beta, which is in Phase III clinical trial for NIU and Behçet’s disease uveitis, pyoderma gangrenosum, active non-infectious anterior scleritis, autoimmune inner ear disease, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to diseases under the neutrophilic dermatoses designation, Schnitzler syndrome, and other diseases; and various proof-of-concept studies comprising polymyositis/dermatomyositis, Schnitzler syndrome, and giant cell arteritis.

Finally, Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), ended its last trade with -0.29% loss, and closed at $13.70.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2015.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its auxiliaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company produces a range of paperboard grades convertible into folding cartons primarily to protect products, such as food, detergents, paper products, beverages, and health and beauty aids.

