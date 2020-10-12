Fresh Stocks Intraday Alert: Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

On Monday, Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)s shares declined -0.28% to $5.38.

Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) has beta value of 0.74. The company has the market capitalization of $6.30 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -0.10% while its return on equity ratio was -0.60%. ATR value of company was 0.17 while stock volatility for week was 2.38% while for month was 3.55%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 1.58 and its current ratio was 2.90.

Frontier Communications Corporation is a communications company. The Company is engaged in providing services to rural areas and small and medium-sized towns and cities in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data and video services and products.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)s shares gained 1.31% to $63.43.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) offered 17.84% EPS for prior five years. The company has 64.20% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 27.20%. The company has $92.93 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 72.80%. Its price to book ratio was 16.22. Volatility of the stock was 1.75% for the week while for the month booked as 2.17%.

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, together with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW)s shares surged 0.07% to $30.45.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is currently valued at $40.03 billion. The company has 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 79.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 3.50 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 6.31. The company exchanged hands with 6.33 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 11.30 million shares. It beta stands at 1.61.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend is payable November 20, 2015 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2015.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable December 1, 2015 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2015.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $19.67 per share which covers the period running from August 3 through November 31, 2015. The dividend equals $0.49175 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable December 1, 2015 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2015.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. Through its auxiliaries, the Company engages in wealth administration, securities brokerage, banking, money administration and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

