Hot Stocks to Track: Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

On Tuesday, Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD), gain 0.49% to $6.13.

Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA, want to put the brakes on an initial public offering of a reinsurance company in which they own stakes amid the nation’s worst economic downturn in a quarter century, according to WSJ

The banks on Monday said they have asked the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission, or CVM, to postpone for 60 working days the agency’s analysis of the IPO of local reinsurer IRB-Brasil Resseguros SA.

Itaú and Bradesco have, respectively, a 15% and a 20% stake in IRB-Brasil Resseguros. Competitor state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA is also a stakeholder in the company, which for decades had a monopoly of the reinsurance market in Brazil. The government opened the market to competition in 2007, and privatized the company in 2013. WSJ Report

Banco Bradesco S.A. (the Bank) is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, companies and local and international corporations and institutions. Its products and services comprise banking operations, such as loans and advances and deposit-taking, credit card issuance, purchasing consortiums, insurance, leasing, payment collection and processing, pension plans, asset administration and brokerage services.

Shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX), declined -0.47% to $70.19, during its last trading session.

Time Warner Inc. (TWX) declared that its Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bewkes will take part in the UBS 43rd Annual Global Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2015, in New York, NY.

Time Warner Inc. (Time Warner) is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates in three segments: Turner, which comprises of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which comprises of domestic premium pay television services, and international premium pay and basic tier television services, and Warner Bros., which comprises of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution of digital and physical home entertainment products.

Finally, First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC), ended its last trade with 1.21% gain, and closed at $16.69.

First Data (FDC), declared that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the second straight year. The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBT workplace equality that is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

“We are proud that First Data has again been designated as a best place to work for LGBT equality by achieving a perfect score on the 2016 CEI,” said Cindy Armine-Klein, Chief Control Officer at First Data. “Each and every day First Data works to foster an environment that encourages our employees to bring their whole selves’ to work, and this designation by the HRC validates those efforts. At First Data we know that building a richly diverse and inclusive workforce is not only the right thing to do, it’s good for business.”

“In this 2016 Corporate Equality Index, hundreds of major businesses responded to our new standards for workplace equality with exceptional leadership. First Data not only meets these standards, it goes above and beyond the call of duty, making commitment to equality a fundamental aspect of its corporate values, said HRC Foundation Workplace Equality Program Director Deena Fidas.

First Data Corporation is a United States-based company, which provides electronic commerce and payment solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company provides services, counting merchant transaction processing and acquiring; credit, retail, and debit card issuing and processing; prepaid services, and check verification, settlement and guarantee services.

