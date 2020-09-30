Hot Stocks: The Home Depot, (NYSE:HD), Hecla Mining, (NYSE:HL), Guess’, (NYSE:GES)

On Wednesday, Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), gained 0.29% to $126.54.

The Home Depot, stated sales of $21.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2015, a 6.4 percent improvement from the third quarter of fiscal 2014. Comparable store sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2015 were positive 5.1 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 7.3 percent.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2015 were $1.7 billion, or $1.35 per diluted share, contrast with net earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2014. For the third quarter of fiscal 2015, diluted earnings per share raised 17.4 percent from the same period in the prior year.

Third quarter of fiscal 2015 results comprise a pretax expense of $20 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to the Companys 2014 data breach.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, in addition to provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.

Shares of Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL), inclined 4.37% to $1.91, during its last trading session.

Hecla Mining Company Vice President – Investor Relations, Mike Westerlund, will present at The Silver Summit in San Francisco on Monday, November 23, 2015, at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Mike Westerlund, Vice President – Investor Relations, will also take part in a panel negotiation at the Scotiabank Mining Conference in Toronto on Wednesday, December 2, 2015, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Jim Sabala, Sr. Vice President – CFO, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday, December 4, 2015, at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its auxiliaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers.

Finally, Shares of Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES), ended its last trade with 1.50% gain, and closed at $18.90.

It traded in a range of $18.33 and $18.91, exchanging hands with 2,443,375 shares.

The stock is down -10.34% in this year through last close. In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 4.10% while gross profit margin was 36.30%.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women, and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through North American Retail, Europe, Asia, North American Wholesale, and Licensing segments.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Latest Stocks News Alert: Wal-Mart Stores, (NYSE:W…Latest Stocks in Review: HP, (NYSE:HPQ), Computer …Latest Hot Stocks Now: StemCells, (NASDAQ:STEM), S…Latest Active Stories: Sprint Corporation,(NYSE:S)…Most Active Stocks: The Wendy’s Company, (NA…Remarkable Stocks News Analysis: Valeant Pharmaceu…Remarkable Stocks News Update: Microsoft Corporati…Remarkable Stocks News Review: UnitedHealth Group …Hottest Stocks Now: General Motors Company, (NYSE:…