Hot Stock Alert: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

On Friday, Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), gained 1.01% to $29.94.

According to news report, Further solidifying its commitment to expanding and enhancing its electrical distribution equipment capabilities and offerings, GE’s Industrial Solutions business (GE) declared it is investing $7.4 million in its West Burlington, Iowa, manufacturing facility and creating 120 new jobs. The investment will be used to expand GE’s medium-voltage product development and production in North America. The declaration was made recently at an on-site ceremony for GE employees and state and local government officials.

“This year, we have focused our efforts and investments on revitalizing our medium-voltage portfolio and establishing reliable, efficient solutions to assist our customers better protect and control electrical equipment in their commercial, industrial and utility applications,” said Stephanie Mains, CEO of GE’s Industrial Solutions business. “This latest investment in our West Burlington facility enables us to enhance our manufacturing center of excellence and to better serve our global customers.”

“Iowa is proud to welcome GE’s expansion and investment in West Burlington,” said Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. “The creation of 120 new jobs and the investment of over $7 million are testaments to the customer demand for the products you make. We are honored to have you in Iowa.”

This investment comes on the heels of a $1.3 million investment that GE made in its West Burlington facility last year to upgrade its manufacturing capabilities. Recently’s declared investment enables GE to add new production machines, test equipment and work stations for its employees — all of which will assist create a leaner, more efficient manufacturing process. With these new features and equipment, the West Burlington facility will evolve to more than just a manufacturing location; it will become a place where customers can interact with GE’s dedicated team of professionals and where they can experience, first hand, factory acceptance testing.

GE (GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the GE Store, through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Short-Term Price Target Updates: Sunedison Inc (N…Most Active Stocks In The News: General Electric C…Analysts Mean Recommendation Update: Apple Inc (NA…Hot News Highlights For Investors: Facebook Inc (N…Stock’s Stunning Activities – Amazon.com, (NASDAQ:…Sizzling Stocks Alert – Alibaba Group Holding Limi…Sizzling News: Aeterna Zentaris, (NASDAQ:AEZS), Ti…Analyst’s Point of View on Valeant Pharmaceuticals…Hot Stock in Focus: International Business Machine…