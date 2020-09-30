Hot Stock to Observe: Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), gained 0.17% to $53.41.

Dow Corning Corp. declared that a silicone adhesive technology it developed alongside Delphi Automotive PLC has earned one of R&D Magazine’s prestigious 2015 R&D 100 Awards.

Dow Corning and Delphi received the award for Dow Corning® EA-7100 Adhesive, a product initially developed for Delphi, which was grappling with several adhesion challenges. The adhesive is based on novel silicone chemistry that significantly expands design options for automotive electronics and other applications by enabling strong bonds to a wide variety of substrates. Formulated with patented new silicone chemistry, Dow Corning EA-7100 Adhesive offers more options for designing next-generation electronics counting control units, sensors, lighting and display modules, and provides advantages such as greatly accelerated processing speed, and reduced energy use.

This award recognizes what Dow Corning does best every day working alongside customers to develop innovative silicone-based products that solve challenges and create opportunities for our customers to compete and win, said Ganesh Kailasam, senior vice president and chief technology officer. “While this technology is assisting advance the automotive electronics industry, there are countless other applications that could benefit.”

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products that are used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services worldwide. It operates through Agricultural Sciences, Consumer Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, Performance Materials & Chemicals, and Performance Plastics segments.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), declined -0.26% to $79.99, during its current trading session.

Bottom line Technologies, declared a planned alliance with Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) that will create the optimum way for businesses to pay and get paid. Visa’s commercial card solution, Visa Payables, and Bottom line’s payment network, Paymode-X, join to create Paymode-X with Visa Payables.

Paymode-X with Visa Payables advances the two companies’ shared vision for business payment automation. The combined solution draws upon the strength of two large established networks, best-of-breed commercial card and payment capabilities and a proprietary vendor on boarding methodology. Paymode-X with Visa Payables will be easy for payers and vendors to join and use, accelerating and maximizing opportunities for payment efficiency, security and financial gains.

“The combination of Visa Payables and Paymode-X will bring corporate clients a seamless experience that simplifies payment automation and maximizes cost savings, efficiency and security,” said Brian Triplett, SVP and global head of Commercial Solutions, Visa. “By integrating Visa’s digital payment capabilities with Paymode-X, Visa continues to enhance our suite of commercial solutions, empowering corporate buyers and suppliers to take advantage of the benefits of electronic payments.”

Visa Inc., a payments technology company, operates an open-loop payments network worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

Finally, Shares of Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), lost -0.61%, and is now trading at $7.34.

Nokia declared that it has commenced a public exchange offer to exchange all outstanding ordinary shares (the Alcatel-Lucent Shares), American depositary shares (the Alcatel-Lucent ADSs) and OCEANE convertible bonds (the OCEANEs) of Alcatel-Lucent for Nokia shares or Nokia American depositary shares (Nokia ADSs). Nokia believes that the combined company will be better positioned to compete as a world leader in network technologies over the long-term. The boards of directors of both companies unanimously support the projected combination.

With the launch of this public exchange offer, we are entering the final phase of our projected acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent in a position of strength and are on track to be ready to operate as one company, said Nokia President and CEO, Rajeev Suri. The planned logic underpinning the combination grows stronger every day and the combined company is predictable to offer a long term value creation opportunity for Alcatel-Lucent shareholders and convertible bondholders. A successful public exchange offer would mark the completion of Nokias transformation to create a new leader in next generation technology and services for an IP connected world.

Nokia Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides network infrastructure and related services in Finland, the United States, Japan, China, India, the Russian Federation, Germany, Taiwan, Indonesia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Broadband, Global Services, HERE, and Nokia Technologies.

You may also like

Active Stock to Observe: Eaton Corporation plc (NY…Trending Stock to Observe: Exelon Corporation (NYS…Investors Focused Stocks: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR…What Analyst Recommendations About: Go Pro Inc (NA…These Stocks: Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:…Sizzling News Update: Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)…Market Movers: Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), GameSto…Traders Alert: Alcoa, (NYSE:AA), Target Corp., (NY…News Buzz on Current Trade: Cisco Systems, (NASDAQ…