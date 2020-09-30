Afternoon Stocks in Queue: McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

On Monday, Shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), lost -3.70% to $4.43.

McDermott International, declared that David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer, is planned to present at the Johnson Rice 2015 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday, September 29, 2015 at about 1:45 p.m. Central time.

McDermott International, Inc. operates as an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, and the Middle East.

Shares of Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO), inclined 4.56% to $41.66, during its current trading session.

Juno Therapeutics, declared that it will webcast its presentation at the 2015 Leerink Partners Immuno-Oncology Roundtable at 8:25 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 1, 2015. The presentation will feature a business overview and update by Steve Harr, Juno’s Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The company develops cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor and T cell receptor technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

During Monday’s trade, Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), lost -7.71% to $100.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, declared that Dan Spiegelman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, took part in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on September 16, 2015 at 2:15pm ET in New York and Jean-Jacques Bienaime, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in the Leerink Partners 4th Annual Rare Disease Roundtable on September 30, 2015 at 9:15am ET in New York.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products comprise Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Firdapse, a form of 3,4-diaminopyridine used for the treatment of Lambert Myasthenic Syndrome, an autoimmune disease.

Finally, Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO), are now trading with -5.33% loss, and closed at $6.24.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, declared that The Lancet, one of the worlds leading medical journals, published a peer-reviewed article detailing the successful results of its phase 2b trial with VGX-3100 in treating women with high grade cervical neoplasia. Formerly, medical researchers have tried to stimulate therapeutic immune responses against the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical lesions with little success. This publication details that VGX-3100, a first-in-class product for treating high grade cervical neoplasia associated with HPV, is the first therapy to demonstrate that activated killer T cells induced in the body have the power to clear neoplastic lesions in addition to the virus which caused the disease.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases.

