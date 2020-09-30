Active U.S Stock’s Momentum: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL), Endo International Ordinary Shares(NASDAQ:ENDP)

On Friday, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)s shares inclined 0.55% to $105.62.

HON has beta value of 1.17. The company has the market capitalization of $81.41 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 9.90% while its return on equity ratio was 25.40%. ATR value of company was 1.61 while stock volatility for week was 1.35% while for month was 1.29%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.59 and its current ratio was 1.40.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) stands at $112.90 according to 20 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $125.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $103.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.00. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in serving customers across the world with aerospace products and services, turbochargers, control, sensing and security technologies for buildings.

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)s shares gained 0.39% to $35.86.

XEL is currently valued at $18.20 billion. The company has 507.50 million shares outstanding and 70.00% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.61 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.73. The company exchanged hands with 3.88 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 3.24 million shares. It beta stands at 0.13.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) stands at $36.65 according to 13 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $39.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $34.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.50. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Xcel Energy Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Companys operations include the activity of four wholly owned utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Endo International plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP)s shares dipped -0.07% to $59.37.

ENDP offered -33.10% EPS for prior five years. The company has -30.00% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -7.70%. The company has $13.43 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 92.20%. Its price to book ratio was 1.94. Volatility of the stock was 3.87% for the week while for the month booked as 7.38%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Endo International plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP) stands at $84.06 according to 17 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $115.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $55.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.00. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Endo International plc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on branded and generic pharmaceuticals and devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, U.S.

