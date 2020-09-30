Active Stocks Investor’s Alert: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG), MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

On Friday, Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), gained 0.74% to $82.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation, declared estimated third quarter 2015 earnings of $4.2 billion, or $1.01 per diluted share, contrast with $8.1 billion a year earlier. Significantly lower Upstream realizations more than offset higher Downstream and Chemical earnings.

“We maintain a relentless focus on business fundamentals, counting cost administration, regardless of commodity prices,” said Rex W. Tillerson, chairman and chief executive officer. “Quarterly results reflect the continued strength of our Downstream and Chemical businesses and underscore the benefits of our integrated business model.”

Downstream segment earnings nearly doubled from the third quarter of 2014 due to stronger refining margins. Chemical results, comparable with the year-ago quarter, reflect continued strength in product margins and the quality of the company’s product and asset mix.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG), inclined 3.80% to $15.84, during its last trading session.

Transocean Ltd., declared that at recent Extraordinary General Meeting shareholders elected Jeremy D. Thigpen, the company`s President and Chief Executive Officer, as a member of the Board of Directors for a term extending until completion of the company`s 2016 Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders also approved all other proposals of the Board of Directors as follows:

The cancellation of the third and fourth installments of the dividend approved on May 15, 2015 at the company`s annual general meeting;

A reduction of the par value of each share of the company to CHF 0.10 from presently CHF 15; and

The cancellation of all shares repurchased to date under the company`s share repurchase program approved in 2009.

The Board of Directors thanks shareholders for participating in this process and for their support of its proposals.

Transocean Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

Finally, Shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG), ended its last trade with -0.14% loss, and closed at $7.28.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG), the leading regenerative medicine company utilizing human amniotic tissue and patent-protected processes to develop and market advanced products and therapies for the Wound Care, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic, and the Dental sectors of healthcare, commented on the projected Draft Guidance on Homologous Use of Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (HCT/Ps) that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published for comment on October 28, 2015 and the Notice of Public Hearing and Request for Comments released indicating the agency would hold a public hearing on April 13, 2016 to obtain input on that Guidance in addition to three other recently issued guidance documents on HCT/Ps.

Parker H. Pete Petit, Chairman and CEO, stated, It is our administrations opinion that we are and have been in compliance with the homologous use requirements. We have always marketed our products with general intended uses that have been documented by the FDA as being homologous use for amniotic tissue. Our marketing does not reflect statements about our membranes being intended for use for specific indications such as dermal ulcers. Our materials are much more general, and reflect uses that the FDA has already declared as homologous use for amniotic tissue.

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops, processes, and markets patent protected regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane. Its biomaterial platform technologies are AmnioFix, EpiFix, and CollaFix.

