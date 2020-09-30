Active Stocks News Update: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

On Friday, Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), lost -11.58% to $0.06, hitting its lowest level. The shares are however, negative as contrast to the S&P 500 for the past week with a loss of 28.88%. The stock has underperformed the index by 56.72% in the last 4 weeks. Investors should watch out for further signals and trade with caution.

Research firm Zacks has rated the firm and has ranked it at 2, indicating that for the short term the shares are a buy. 2 Wall Street analysts have given the company an average rating of 1. Strong buy was given by 2 Wall Street Analysts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and womens health.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), declined -0.39% to $15.50, during its last trading session.

Applied Materials has lost 0.77% in the last five trading days and dropped 9.74% in the last 4 weeks. Applied Materials, Inc. has dropped 20.87% during the last 3-month period . Year-to-Date the stock performance stands at -36.62%.

The firm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on the company`s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2015 to stockholders of record as of November 19, 2015.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide. The company’s Silicon Systems Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Finally, Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), ended its last trade with 0.19% gain, and closed at $58.33.

A federal judge on Thursday narrowed several lawsuits against American International Group Inc by shareholders who opted out of the $970.5 million class-action settlement that she approved in March over the insurers 2008 bailout, according to Reuters.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan dismissed claims that she said were brought too late against AIG in the six opt-out lawsuits, which were filed between November 2011 and February 2015.

She rejected the argument by plaintiffs that the filing of the shareholder class action gave them more time to pursue their own claims, without running afoul of statutes of limitation. Swain also dismissed claims brought under state common law. Reuters Reports

The six lawsuits did not all raise the same claims against AIG, which is based in New York.

AIG spokesman Jon Diat said: We are happy with the decision.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.