Fresh Stocks News Review: Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), Ctrip.com International, (NASDAQ:CTRP)

On Tuesday, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)s shares showed no change to $4.08.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) offered 20.40% EPS for prior five years. The company has 51.10% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 13.50%. The company has $21.27 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 23.80%. Its price to book ratio was -51.00. Volatility of the stock was 2.94% for the week while for the month booked as 2.15%.

Sirius XM Holdings, declared its extensive holiday music lineup featuring nine commercial-free channels celebrating the festive season, two to broadcast starting Monday, November 2.

SiriusXMs holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classical Christmas carols, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, soul music, Hanukkah music, acoustic Christmas music and Latin seasonal music.

Holiday Traditions (via satellite on channel 18)

will feature traditional holiday music from the 40s through the 60s by artists such as Andy Williams, Ray Conniff, Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole.

Monday, November 2 at 5:00 pm ET- Wednesday, December 30 at 3:00 am ET

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, counting various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and local traffic reports for 22 metropolitan markets.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)s shares dropped -5.70% to $39.02.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has beta value of 1.25. The company has the market capitalization of $33.72 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 0.50% while its return on equity ratio was 1.80%. ATR value of company was 1.35 while stock volatility for week was 4.03% while for month was 3.23%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.55 and its current ratio was 1.40.

T-Mobile US, stated third quarter 2015 results which continue to lead the wireless industry in both customer and financial growth. T-Mobile added 2.3 million total net customers and outperformed the industry once again by delivering 11% service revenue growth and 42% growth in Adjusted EBITDA contrast to the third quarter of 2014. T-Mobile’s growth has been fueled by the performance of its nationwide 4G LTE network, which now covers over 300 million Americans and continues to be the fastest in the nation.

Service revenues for the third quarter of 2015 grew by 11% year-over-year, primarily due to rapid growth in the Company’s customer base. T-Mobile’s total revenues for the third quarter of 2015 grew by 6.8% year-over-year. The year-over-year change in total revenues was influenced by lower equipment revenues, which declined by 9.3% year-over-year primarily due to the mix shift to JUMP! On Demand. With JUMP! On Demand, equipment revenues associated with leased devices are recognized over the lease term rather than when the device is delivered to the customer, resulting in lower equipment revenues for the quarter.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, in addition to accessories, which are manufactured by various suppliers.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP)s shares dipped -2.37% to $88.63.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (CTRP) is currently valued at $10.31 billion. The company has 35.15 million shares outstanding and 87.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 9.00 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -8.27. The company exchanged hands with 8.34 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 3.32 million shares. It beta stands at 1.09.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a travel service provider for hotel accommodations, transportation ticketing services, packaged tours and corporate travel administration in China. The Company aggregates hotel and flight information to enable business and leisure travelers to make informed bookings.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.