Fresh Stocks Trader’s Buzzers: Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS), IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA), Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) | BNinvestors

On Friday, Shares of Unilife Corp (NASDAQ:UNIS), lost -4.55% to $1.05.

Unilife Corporation, declared the signing of a contract with an associate of OrbiMed for the provision of up to an additional $10 million in debt financing. The material terms are described in a Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC recently.

In addition, Unilife this week implemented an additional cost reduction initiative, counting a noteworthydecrease in executive compensation, to further reduce the Companys operating expenses in order to maximize shareholder value in connection with the ongoing review of planned alternatives, for which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is engaged as its financial advisor, and to improve the Companys liquidity position.

In September, Unilife initiated a cost reduction and business alignment plan that comprised a reduction in its workforce of about 17%. This week, the Company implemented additional measures, counting a further reduction to its workforce of about 20 employees, or 8% of its workforce.

Unilife Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies injectable drug delivery systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Unifill, a pre-filled syringe with integrated, automatic, and user-controlled retraction; Unifill Finesse, an integrated, automatic, and user-controlled retraction with standard plunger seal and plunger rod; Unifill Select, which allows an end-user to select and attach a needle at the time of injection; Unifill Nexus that is equipped with an integrated luer adapter to provide connectivity with needleless luer access devices; and Unifill Allure, that allows the end-user to select and attach a needle with a universal luer connection at the time of injection with automatic, user-controlled needle retraction.

Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA), declined -1.51% to $68.29, during its last trading session.

IDACORP, declared a common stock dividend of $0.51 per share, payable November 30, 2015 to holders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2015.

IDACORP, Inc., through its partner, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, in addition to 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Finally, Shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY), ended its last trade with 3.38% gain, and closed at $18.04.

IBM and Infosys, declared a partnership in which Infosys will tap Bluemix, IBMs Cloud platform to rapidly prototype, develop and deploy the next generation of Cloud apps for its global client base.

The partnership comprises the launch of Bluemix-powered Innovation Lab for co-creation of apps with clients; training of Infosys developers on Bluemix and cloud app development skills; in addition to Infosys adoption of Bluemix dedicated to leverage its vast library of cognitive computing and analytics solutions and other services to build client apps.

Infosys Limited, together with its auxiliaries, provides business consulting, technology, engineering, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. Its solutions comprise business information technology (IT) services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation services, infrastructure administration, business process administration, and engineering services comprising of product engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services, counting consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

