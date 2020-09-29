Bright Trending Stocks: Great Basin Scientific (NASDAQ:GBSN), Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday as energy-company shares rallied and oil prices pared their losses.

In Europe, the basic materials sector rallied, up 1.7%. The gains were led by Glencore PLC, which rose 12% after the Swiss mining company accelerated its cost cuts to tackle its debt load.

Commodities shares took a hit earlier in the week after Anglo American PLC said it would slash assets and cut 85,000 jobs. Basis materials stocks in Europe are down 4% so far this week and nearly 11% since the start of December.

On Thursday, Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:GBSN), showed bullish trend with higher momentum of 7.41% to close at $0.129. The company traded total volume of 15.03 million shares as contrast to its average volume of 27.35 million shares. The company has a market value of $22.90 billion and about 190.68 million shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $0.05 and reached to max level of $6.10.

The company has -12.28% value in price to sale ratio. The company earned $-37.50 million in prior twelve months on revenue of $2.00 million.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL), inclined 3.16% to $13.05, during its last trading session. Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) opened its trading session at $12.52. During the trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, recorded at $12.30 and share price hit to max level of $13.19. It has market worth of $2.58 billion. It traded total volume of 9.72 million shares lower than the average volume of 10.20 million shares.

In the last 12 months, Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) EPS was booked as $-13.18. 95.10% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 70.50%.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) closed at $67.43 with trading volume of 2.97 million shares below its average volume of 3.53 million. The company fell -1.72% with market capitalization of 47.23 billion. The stock’s institutional ownership stands at 56.50%. During the year, the lowest price at which share is traded was $65.50 and hit the highest price at $89.97.

The share price is going higher than to its 52 week low with 2.95% while its 52 week high with -21.74%. Beta factor, which is used to measure risk associated with the stock, is stands at 0.07. The company offered net profit margin of 10.30% while its gross profit margin was 67.30%. ROE was recorded as 6.00%.

