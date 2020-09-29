Active Stocks Investor’s Alert: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), Apollo Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Relypsa Inc (NASDAQ:RLYP)

On Friday, Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), lost -1.80% to $29.22.

Kinder Morgan, declared that its board of directors approved an improvement in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.51 ($2.04 annualized) payable on Nov. 13, 2015, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 2, 2015. This represents a 16 percent improvement over the third quarter 2014 dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized) and is up from $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized) for the second quarter of 2015. This is KMI’s 15th quarterly dividend raise since it went public in February 2011.

We are happy with KMIs steady third quarter results that cover our 16 percent dividend improvement to $0.51 per share. We remain on track to meet our full-year dividend target of $2.00 per share with substantial excess cash coverage despite continued challenging conditions in the energy sector, said Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder. While we are largely insulated from commodity price impacts due to our predominately take-or-pay supported cash flows, we are not totally immune.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure and energy company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, Kinder Morgan Canada, and Other segments.

Shares of Apollo Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), inclined 3.27% to $7.42, during its last trading session.

Apollo Education Group, stated financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended August 31, 2015, with fourth quarter revenue of $600.3 million and a $0.09 diluted loss per share from ongoing operations, or $0.17 earnings per share not taking into account special items.

Fourth Quarter 2015 Results of Operations

Apollo Education Group, stated net revenue for the fourth quarter 2015 of $600.3 million, contrast to $696.1 million for the fourth quarter 2014. Fourth quarter 2015 University of Phoenix New Degreed Enrollment was 26,500 and Degreed Enrollment was 190,700, contrast to New Degreed Enrollment of 38,600 and Degreed Enrollment of 233,500 for the preceding year fourth quarter. Operating loss for the fourth quarter 2015 was $5.0 million, contrast to operating income of $43.5 million for the fourth quarter 2014. Loss from ongoing operations attributable to Apollo Education Group for the fourth quarter 2015 was $10.2 million, or $0.09 per share, contrast to income of $33.0 million, or $0.30 per share, for the preceding year fourth quarter.

Not Taking Into Account special items, operating income was $25.7 million for the fourth quarter 2015, contrast to $58.2 million for the fourth quarter 2014, and income from ongoing operations attributable to Apollo Education Group for the fourth quarter 2015 was $18.7 million, or $0.17 per share, contrast to $38.1 million, or $0.34 per share, for the fourth quarter 2014. Adjusted Operating Income was $55.3 million for the fourth quarter 2015 contrast to $94.1 million for the fourth quarter 2014.

Apollo Education Group, Inc. provides private education services in the United States and internationally. The company offers online and on-campus undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and non-degree educational programs and services to working learners. It operates through University of Phoenix, Apollo Global, and Other segments.

Finally, Shares of Relypsa Inc (NASDAQ:RLYP), ended its last trade with 17.35% gain, and closed at $13.80.

Relypsa, declared that on October 15, 2015, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted nine new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $19.50, the closing trading price on the grant date, and 10,750 restricted stock units. The stock options and restricted stock units were granted following the Relypsa, Inc. 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the company’s board of directors in June 2014 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

Relypsa, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of non-absorbed polymeric drugs to treat disorders in the areas of renal, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases in the United States.

