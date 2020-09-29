ACTIVE STOCKS NEWS 4 ACTIVE USERS: Microsoft Corporation, (NASDAQ:MSFT), Exxon Mobil Corporation, (NYSE:XOM), NeoPhotonics Corporation, (NYSE:NPTN)

On Monday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), added 0.50% and closed at $55.95 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $54.99 55.95.

Lauding the Telangana governments efforts to promote entrepreneurship ecosystem by launching startup incubator T-Hub, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said that the global IT behemoth would work with the government in supporting startups, according to ZDNet.

Nadella, who is on a four-day private visit to Hyderabad, the joint capital of the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, went around T-Hub together with Telangana Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao and other senior officials, and was briefed by them about the various activities undertaken by the facility to encourage startups.

Satya also promised to look into the request made by the Telangana government to launch white space technology, making use of unused TV spectrum, on an experimental basis in one of the districts in the state as his company was interested to provide internet for all with the assist of this technology in India. ZDNet Reports

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), lost -0.74% and closed at $78.74 in the last trading session, after oil prices slipped as the global oversupply is predictable to continue. Iran plans to prioritize increasing crude oil exports after economic sanctions are removed Bloomberg reports.

The OPEC country will boost exports by 500,000 barrels a day within a week after the sanctions are lifted and by one million barrels a day within six months, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said, according to Bloomberg.

The company’s market capitalization is $327.79B.

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), ended its last trade with 5.46% gain, and closed at $11.40. The Average Volume of the company is at 518,883. The EPS of the company stands at $0.14.

NeoPhotonics Corp.s stock edged 0.93% lower, to close the day at $9.61. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.32 million shares, below its three months average volume of 0.50 million shares. NeoPhotonics Corp.s shares have gained 2.89% in the last one month and 43.43% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has rallied 184.32% since the start of this year. The companys shares are trading 5.76% and 22.10% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, NeoPhotonics Corp. traded at a PE ratio of 73.92 and has an RSI of 51.40.

