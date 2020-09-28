EyeCatching MICRO-CAP Stocks: Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE)

Shares of Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE) added 1.32% and closed at $5.38 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $5.06 and $5.55.

SunEdison Inc. (NYSE:SUNE) stock performed brilliantly last week as it jumped more than 55% following positive developments in the solar industry, including a much-coveted extension of investment tax credits (ITC). However, the spotlight is once again on the company’s problems, after it lost almost a quarter of its value on Tuesday, shedding most of its recent gains, according to Bidnessetc

Tuesday’s 21% share price drop came after Appaloosa Management LP, a hedge fund led by David Tepper, asked for additional information about SunEdison’s dealings and transactions with its yieldco vehicle, TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP).

SunEdison created and went public with TerraForm so the subsidiary could own and operate power plants constructed by the parent company. However, its handling of transactions with subsidiaries has caught attention due to a possible conflict of interest.

Vivint Solar’s board has approved the deal, and its shareholders will vote on it today. The company expects the deal to win shareholder approval, and the ball to fall into SunEdison’s court. Bidnessetc Report

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) jumped 1.90% and closed at $9.13 in the last trading session. The last trading range of the stock ranges between $8.99 and $9.29. The company’s Market capitalization is $4.72B with the total Outstanding Shares of 525.70M.

During BlackBerrys (NASDAQ:BBRY) latest conference call, CEO John Chen declared that the company will unveil new advanced driver-assist technologies and solutions at CES 2016 in January. Many new cars already use semi-autonomous systems to automatically apply the brakes or change lanes, but some automakers believe that fully autonomous cars will become a common sight on public roads within the next decade, according to fool

BlackBerrys new partnership with Luxoft will combine QNX with the latters computer vision and object-tracking technology. Luxofts computer vision and augmented reality software framework, CVNAR, can be adapted to an automakers custom specs, sold as a ready-to-use solution for existing SoCs, or offered as a hardware-independent embedded solution for heads-up displays, LCDs, or AR glasses.

Shares of FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), ended its last trade with -14.06% loss, and closed at $0.0165. The Average Volume of the company is at 16.75M with the Outstanding Shares of 119.34M. The Earnings per Share of the company stands at $-71.29.

FreeSeas Inc. (FREE) weekly performance is 3.23% .FreeSeas Inc. (FREE)’S monthly performance ended at- 8.57% and FreeSeas Inc. (FREE) has a YTD performance of -97.16% in the Shipping industry. The overall market worth of this company is about $2.12 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 – $70.84.

FreeSeas Inc. (FreeSeas) is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Companys fleet comprises of four Handy size vessels. The Companys vessels carry a range of dry bulk commodities, counting iron ore, grain and coal, in addition to bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar and rice. As of April 23, 2015, the aggregate dead weight tonnage (dwt) of the Companys operational fleet is about 148,978 dwt. The Companys vessels in its fleet comprise M/V Free Maverick, M/V Free Neptune, M/V Free Hero and M/V Free Goddess.

