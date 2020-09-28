FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), Reveals Details on Chinese Hackers Targeting Indian Institutions for Data on Border Disputes, Diplomatic Matters. | Stocks Newswire

According to the latest news report, FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) revealed the details of an advanced campaign which appears to target information about ongoing border disputes and other diplomatic matters.

The advanced persistent threat (APT) group behind the operation, which FireEye believes is most likely based in China, sent targeted spear phishing emails containing Microsoft Word attachments to its intended victims. These documents pertained to regional issues and contained a script called WATERMAIN, which creates backdoors on infected machines. The campaigns attacks were also detected in April 2015, about one month ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis first state visit to China.

Phishing is the attempt to acquire sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details (and sometimes, indirectly, money), often for malicious reasons, by masquerading as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.

FireEye has observed WATERMAIN activity since 2011. Over the past four years, this threat group has used WATERMAIN to target over 100 victims, about 70 percent of which were in India. The group launching WATERMAIN attacks has also targeted Tibetan activists and others in Southeast Asia, with a focus on governmental, diplomatic, scientific, and educational organizations.

Collecting intelligence on India remains a key planned aim for China-based APT groups, and these attacks on India and its neighboring countries reflect growing interest in its foreign affairs, said Bryce Boland, FireEye chief technology officer for Asia Pacific. Organizations should redouble their cyber security efforts and ensure they can prevent, detect, and respond to attacks in order to protect themselves.

APT attacks on organizations in India and neighboring countries are now commonplace. In April, FireEye revealed the details of APT30, a decade-long cyber espionage campaign by suspected China-based threat actors that compromised an aerospace and defense company in India among others.

According to estimates, this solar array will generate about 34M KW hours of energy in a year. This will fulfill all the energy requirements of the campus, and give out 20 years i.e. around 1.75M. With this project, the 1500 tons of carbon dioxide that is emitted will be regulated. There will be a hold on the pollution caused in the environment. This project will become a major part of the Zero Net Energy plans, which is as of now in progress. The building for zero net energy plans will also include health science programs, and life sciences laboratory learning spaces. This will be a boon to energy savings in the future.

On Thursday, the firm declined about -8.42% in the intraday trading. The stock dropped by -3.66 points and went on to $43.35 per share price, before closing at $39.80.

The firm’s shares have dropped by -5.84% in the past 3 months while the year-to-date stock performance was recorded at 22.8%. Share prices improved for the past 52-weeks by 33.6%.

FireEye, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides cybersecurity solutions for detecting, preventing, and resolving cyber-attacks. The company offers vector-specific appliance solutions that provide threat protection from network to endpoint for inbound and outbound network traffic that may contain sensitive information. Its threat prevention solutions comprise appliances covering the Web, email, endpoint, file, and mobile threat vectors.