Investors Focused Stocks: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)

On Tuesday, Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), gained 1.15% to $122.57.

Apple is known for inspiring gee whiz reactions to its cutting-edge gizmos such as smartphones, tablets and watches, but now the tech titan is drawing a new round of wow responses to its stunning shopping spree for office space, buildings and land in Silicon Valley, according to Mercury News.

This is really incredible. It is aggressive. Its a land grab, said Chad Leiker, a vice president with Kidder Mathews, a commercial real estate brokerage. This is a major investment in Silicon Valley. Its pretty amazing.

Cupertino-based Apple now has about 25,000 employees in the Santa Clara Valley, but a series of long-term leases and building and land acquisitions over the past four years, counting its new under-construction spaceship campus for as many as 13,000 workers, would allow the company to nearly double that workforce in the coming years. Mercury News Reports

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, education, and enterprise and government customers in the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), declined -6.78% to $4.81, during its last trading session.

Frontier Communications Corporation, stated third quarter 2015 revenue of $1,424 million, operating income of $207 million and net loss of $14 million, or $0.01 per share. Not Taking Into Account acquisition related interest expense of $52 million and acquisition and integration costs of $58 million (combined after-tax impact of $49 million, or $0.04 per share), non-GAAP adjusted net income was $35 million, or $0.03 per share, for the third quarter of 2015.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2015 was $1,424 million, an improvement of $56 million, or 4.1%, from $1,368 million stated in the second quarter of 2015. Subsidy revenue improved by $71 million during the third quarter due to incremental funding from the Connect America Fund Phase II program. In the third quarter, the $264 million in revenue attributable to our Connecticut operations was unchanged from that stated for the second quarter.

Customer revenue for the third quarter of 2015 of $1,223 million reduced 1.1% from $1,236 million in the second quarter of 2015. Total residential revenue was $606 million for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to $615 million in the second quarter of 2015. Total business revenue was $617 million for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to $621 million in the second quarter of 2015.

Frontier Communications Corporation, a communications company, provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States.

Finally, Shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), ended its last trade with 4.74% gain, and closed at $6.19.

Newpark Resources, declared results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2015. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2015 were $154.2 million contrast to $163.6 million in the second quarter and $297.0 million in the third quarter of 2014. Net loss for the third quarter of 2015 was $4.5 million, or $0.05 per share, contrast to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.05 per share, in the second quarter, and net income of $23.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2014. Third quarter 2015 results comprised the impact of the following:

$2.3 million of pre-tax charges ($1.5 million after-tax) associated with workforce reductions, predominately in North America.

$3.2 million of pre-tax foreign exchange losses ($3.2 million after-tax), substantially all of which is attributable to the re-valuation of inter-company balances due from our Brazilian partner.

$0.4 million pre-tax charge and a $3.3 million benefit to the income tax provision ($2.9 million net after-tax benefit) associated with the forgiveness of a portion of the inter-company balances due from our Brazilian partner.

$2.2 million benefit to the provision for income taxes associated with the release of U.S. tax reserves, following the expiration of statutes of limitation.

Combined, the above items resulted in a $5.9 million improvement to pre-tax loss, but a $0.4 million benefit, after taxes.

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides various products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration industry. The company operates in two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Investor’s Alert – Rite Aid Corporatio…Traders Alert – Ford Motor Co., (NYSE:F), Ki…News Buzz: Whole Foods Market, (NASDAQ:WFM), Micro…Traders Recap – Microsoft Corporation, (NASD…Eye-Catching Stocks – Chesapeake Energy Corp…Worth Watching Stocks – Freeport-McMoRan, (N…Hot Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on – Apple, (NA…News Recap – FireEye, (NASDAQ:FEYE), Avon Pr…Stocks in the Spotlight – Valeant Pharmaceut…