Hot Stocks With Green Signal: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), United States Steel (NYSE:X), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Bond yields rose and the dollar climbed against other currencies as traders anticipated that higher rates were on the way.

Federal Reserve policymakers decided to leave interest rates unchanged after a two-day meeting, but they also said they would consider raising rates at the last meeting of 2015 if the economy keeps improving.

Bob Doll, chief investment strategist for Nuveen Investments, said October and November employment data will feature prominently in the Feds deliberations.

If theyre OK, I think the Fed will finally, finally, finally go, Mr Doll said.

The Dow Jones industrial average had been up 130 points just before the Fed released its policy statement, then briefly retreated into the red after the statement came out.

On Wednesday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)s shares inclined 0.54% to $53.98.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has beta value of 0.90. The company has the market capitalization of $428.87 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 7.00% while its return on equity ratio was 14.50%. ATR value of company was 1.27 while stock volatility for week was 2.90% while for month was 2.13%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.50 and its current ratio was 2.50.

Microsoft Corporation, declared a partnership with a newly-formed blockchain company to create tools that let coders easily build apps using a decentralized ledger technology similar to that which underlies bitcoin. The partnership with Brooklyn-based ConsenSys, has the power to put Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) at the center of the nascent blockchain app ecosystem, according to Business Journals.

“This is a watershed moment towards mass-adoption,” said Andrew Keys, director of enterprise business development and communications at ConsenSys, during a phone conversation this morning. “This makes development of blockchain apps exponentially easier.”

The two tools declared recently, BlockApps Strato and Ether.Camp, are just the first of a suite of offerings that could lead to an explosion of blockchain apps built for a fraction of the cost faced by independent developers. Business Journals Reports

The apps themselves will be owned by ConsenSys, according to Keys. The company is predictable to reveal rates and other information about the business relationship with developers at a conference ConsenSys is hosting in London next month. Business Journals added.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)s shares gained 2.75% to $11.01.

United States Steel Corporation (X) offered 15.60% EPS for prior five years. The company has -7.20% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 4.70%. The company has $1.57 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 88.10%. Its price to book ratio was 0.46. Volatility of the stock was 6.77% for the week while for the month booked as 6.84%.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW)s shares surged 3.65% to $30.94.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is currently valued at $39.27 billion. The company has 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 79.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 6.41 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 3.56. The company exchanged hands with 25.17 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 11.24 million shares. It beta stands at 1.61.

