Fresh Stocks in the Spotlight: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), U.S. (NYSE:USB), Nike (NYSE:NKE)

At the end of Mondays trade, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)s shares surged 0.32% to $34.52.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is currently valued at $212.34 billion. The company has 6.17 billion shares outstanding and 73.30% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 4.41 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 3.18. The company exchanged hands with 15.78 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 26.88 million shares. It beta stands at 0.94.

Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its products include Lyrica, the Prevnar family of products, Enbrel, Celebrex, Lipitor, Viagra, Zyvox, Sutent, EpiPen, Toviaz, Tygacil, Rapamune, Xalkori, Inlyta, Norvasc, BeneFIX, Genotropin and Enbrel, among others. It operates in three segments: Global Innovative Pharmaceutical segment (GIP), Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare segment (VOC) and Global Established Pharmaceutical segment (GEP).

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), ended its Mondays trading session with -0.10% loss, and closed at $40.73.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) offered 26.00% EPS for prior five years. The company has 14.30% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 10.50%. The company has $71.80 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 73.80%. Its price to book ratio was 1.81. Volatility of the stock was 1.76% for the week while for the month booked as 1.63%.

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. The Company provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)s shares gained 2.10% to $133.21.

Nike Inc (NKE) has market value of $111.19 billion while its EPS was booked as $3.96 in the last 12 months. The stock has 674.74 million shares outstanding while 83.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 46.20% while net profit margin was 11.20%. Beta value of the company was 0.54; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

NIKE, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company sells its products to retail accounts, through NIKE-owned retail stores and Internet Websites (which the Company refers to as its Direct to Consumer or DTC operations), and through a mix of independent distributors and licensees throughout the world.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.