Fresh Stocks in Focus: International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

On Thursday, Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), gained 0.03% to $150.06. The stock attained the volume of 3.48 million shares.

Scientists from IBM Research (NYSE: IBM) and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) declared the first of a kind open platform designed to support the creation of smartphone apps that can enable the blind to better navigate their surroundings.

The IBM and CMU researchers used the platform to create a pilot app, called NavCog that draws on existing sensors and cognitive technologies to inform blind people on the CMU campus about their surroundings by whispering into their ears through earbuds or by creating vibrations on smartphones. The app analyzes signals from Bluetooth beacons located along walkways and from smartphone sensors to assist enable users to move without human assistance, whether inside campus buildings or outdoors. Researchers are exploring additional capabilities for future versions of the app to detect who is approaching and what is their mood. NavCog app will soon be accessible at no cost on the App Store.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG), inclined 1.87% to $21.24.

Commonwealth//McCann, a division of McCann Worldgroup, declared that Ash Farr has been named EVP, Global Director of Strategy and Research, leading global strategy for the General Motors Chevrolet account. Farr, who has led McCann Australia as National CEO, will be based out of the agencys Detroit headquarters, effective Jan. 1, 2016.

Ash is that rare breed of strategist who has not only assisted build a wide variety of major brands, but has led McCann Australia assisting transform it into the countrys most awarded agency in 2013 with recognition for creativity, digital innovation and planned effectiveness, said Bill Kolb, Chairman and CEO of Commonwealth//McCann. His experience and perspective fit with our teams focus as we continue to strengthen Chevrolets position as one of the worlds great brands.

During his time as National CEO at McCann Australia, which is part of McCann Worldgroup Australia, Farr led the agency through four years of unprecedented growth. His planned leadership has been internationally recognized with awards from the IPA, Account Planning Group, the Effies, AMEs, Caxton and Campaign Asia. Farr has refined his brand-building knowledge working with a diverse group of global brands, counting Ford, Toyota, Land Rover, Vodafone, Nestle, Nike, MasterCard, Google and Coca-Cola.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Administration Group.

Finally, Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA), ended its last trade with 3.84% gain, and closed at $87.26.

The board of directors of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share, a 6.7 percent enhance over the year ago dividend. The dividend is payable 11 December 2015 to stockholders of record as of 16 November 2015.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 332 straight quarters (83 years) and have raised the dividend for 40 successive years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates a network of drugstores in the United States. It provides consumer goods and services, pharmacy, and health and wellness services through drugstores, in addition to through mail, and by telephone and online.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.