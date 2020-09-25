U.S Stock’s Stunning Activities – Apache (NYSE:APA), Zions Bancorporation(NASDAQ:ZION), Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

On Friday, Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)s shares declined -0.89% to $49.10.

APA has beta value of 1.53. The company has the market capitalization of $18.56 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -49.40% while its return on equity ratio was -114.30%. ATR value of company was 2.29 while stock volatility for week was 3.66% while for month was 4.56%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.89 and its current ratio was 1.90.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) stands at $55.21 according to 29 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $73.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $39.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.60. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company, which explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION)s shares showed no change to $29.93.

ZION offered 91.90% EPS for prior five years. The company has 3.50% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 20.90%. The company has $6.11 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 91.90%. Its price to book ratio was 0.92. Volatility of the stock was 1.86% for the week while for the month booked as 2.18%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) stands at $32.92 according to 26 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $36.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $28.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.20. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company owns and operates eight commercial banks with a total of approximately 460 domestic branches as of December 31, 2014.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)s shares surged 0.63% to $8.84.

STNG is currently valued at $1.57 billion. The company has 178.03 million shares outstanding and 90.70% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 2.82 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 0.99. The company exchanged hands with 1.97 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 2.35 million shares. It beta stands at 2.04.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) stands at $12.68 according to 15 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $15.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $8.70.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.90. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and crude oil to the international shipping markets. The Companys fleet consists of 66 wholly owned tankers (10 LR2 tankers, two LR1 tankers.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

