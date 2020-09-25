Trending Stocks: Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC)

On Tuesday, Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), gain 1.44% to $54.87.

Citigroup Inc (C.N) plans to keep its bonus pool for traders and bankers unchanged from last year, Bloomberg stated, citing people familiar with the matter, according to Reuters

The bank has informed senior managers about its decision, but it may still change the decision depending on market performance in December, Bloomberg said.

Citigroups decision comes at a time when U.S. regulators are set to finalize rules for bankers bonuses.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is also planning to leave its bonus pool unchanged.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive John Cryan said last month that bankers, even after the financial crisis, are still paid too much and that he is in favor of claw-backs. Reuters Report

Citigroup Inc. (Citi) is a financial services holding company, whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with financial products and services, counting consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services, and wealth administration.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), inclined 2.58% to $9.95, during its last trading session.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) (AEZ.TO) declared the finalization of a co-marketing agreement with Armune BioScience, Inc. (“Armune”) that will allow the Company to promote Armune’s APIFINY®, the only cancer specific, non-PSA blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Discussing the potential for a broader partnershipbetween the Company and Armune, Richard Sachse, MD PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Company, commented, “It will be an exciting opportunity to qualify APIFINY as a companion diagnostic for therapeutic decision-making and for disease-monitoring within our ongoing Zoptrex™ development program or potential successor programs, if we decide to go forward in prostate cancer or any other cancer suitable for Armune’s compelling technology platform.”

David A. Dodd, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented on the opportunity, stating “Promoting APIFINY will give our sales force experience in the oncology market, which will serve us well as we move toward the commercialization of Zoptrex™, if it is approved by the FDA. We are also looking forward to developing a much more in-depth relationship with Armune in connection with the evaluation of Zoptrex™ for prostate cancer and perhaps other indications.”

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a Canada-based specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and womens health. The Company has three wholly owned direct and indirect auxiliaries: AEZS GmbH, based in Frankfurt, Germany, Zentaris IVF GmbH, a direct wholly owned partner of AEZS Germany based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Aeterna Zentaris, Inc. Its drug development efforts are focused on two compounds, zoptarelin doxorubicin and Macrilen, which are in clinical development, and on two oncology compounds (an Erk inhibitor and Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone-disorazol Z product candidates), which are in pre-clinical development.

Finally, Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC), closed at $31.33.

CSC (NYSE: CSC), declared Ohio Mutual Insurance Group will implement Premium Billing 360° (PB360°), CSC’s billing software for property and casualty carriers, life insurance and annuity companies, and health insurers. Ohio Mutual will use the software, which processes all insurance bill types and lines of business across all distribution channels, to expand its business by bringing new offerings to market, enhancing competitiveness and customer intimacy, and accelerating profitable growth. The Bucyrus, Ohio-based insurer presently offers policies covering homes, autos, farms and commercial properties in seven U.S. states through a network of nearly 400 independent agents.

“We were seeking a modern, enterprise-wide billing solution that could interface with our existing systems to streamline internal processes and lower operating costs,” said Todd Albert, vice president of Information Systems for Ohio Mutual. “PB360° is a function-rich, configurable and scalable solution that will enable us to roll out new billing plans quickly and cost-effectively for all of our product lines and in all of the states in which we do business.”

“A carrier’s most frequent touch point with customers, billing has become a differentiator for insurers and their agents in all lines of business,” said Phil Ratcliff, vice president and general manager for CSC in Insurance. “Developed in partnershipwith the nation’s leading insurance companies, PB360° enables carriers to improve customer satisfaction, lower billing transaction costs and improve operational efficiency while embracing growth opportunities in additional states and markets.”

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), which is a provider of various technology solutions, counting consulting, applications services and software; Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), which provides solutions, such as managed and virtual desktop solutions, and data center administration, and North American Public Sector (NPS), which delivers IT, mission and operations-related services.