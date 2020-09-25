Sizzling Moves on the Run: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSK)

On Tuesday, Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), lost -3.10% to $47.23.

Delta Air Lines, intends to acquire up to an additional 32 percent of the outstanding capital stock of Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (AEROMEX.MX) through a cash tender offer for MXP$43.59 per share. This investment will strengthen the airlines partnership, provide more travel options for customers in the U.S. and Mexico and deliver the industrys best customer experience.

Presently, Delta owns about 4.1 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico and holds an option to acquire an additional 8.1 percent. Separately, the Delta pension trust holds options to acquire about 4.6 percent of Grupo Aeromexico. Following completion of the tender offer, Delta and the Delta pension trust collectively would own and/or have options to acquire up to a total of 49 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico.

This new investment demonstrates Deltas confidence in Mexicos future and deepens our relationship with Aeromexico, cementing Deltas long-term commitment to the customers we serve to, from and through Latin America, said Delta President Ed Bastian.

Delta intends to commence the tender offer once required regulatory approvals in Mexico and the United States have been obtained. The tender offer will be subject to terms to be revealed and customary closing conditions, counting the acquisition by Delta of a minimum number of shares in the tender offer. The transaction also is subject to approval by the Boards of Directors of Delta and Grupo Aeromexico.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides planned air transportation for passengers and cargo worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network comprises various gateway airports in Amsterdam, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita.

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), declined -1.24% to $34.27, during its last trading session.

Seagate Technology plc (STX), a world leader in storage solutions, to take part in the investor conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2015, at 2:45 PM GMT / 6:45 AM PST in London, UK.

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company designs, manufactures, and sells electronic data storage products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA countries. It provides hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, PCIe cards, and serial advanced technology architecture controllers that are designed for enterprise servers and storage systems in mission critical and nearline applications; for client compute applications comprising desktop and mobile computing; and for client non-compute applications, such as digital video recorders, personal data backup systems, portable external storage systems, digital media systems, and surveillance systems.

Finally, Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSK), ended its last trade with -0.66% loss, and closed at $61.78.

The top 20 TV episodes on Xfinity On Demand that aired live or on Xfinity On Demand during the week of November 9 – November 15 were:

Empire (episode 7), FOX

The Walking Dead (episode 6), AMC

Blindspot (episode 8), NBC

The Big Bang Theory (episode 8), CBS

Quantico (episode 8), ABC

How to Get Away With Murder (episode 8), ABC

The Blacklist (episode 7), NBC

Scandal (episode 8), ABC

American Horror Story: Hotel (episode 6), FX

Supergirl (episode 3), CBS

The Good Wife (episode 7), CBS

Modern Family (episode 6), ABC

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (season premiere), E!

Into the Badlands (series premiere), AMC

Grey’s Anatomy (episode 7), ABC

Madam Secretary (episode 7), CBS

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (episode 10), VH1

Scream Queens (episode 8), FOX

The Flash (episode 6), CW

Blackish (episode 7), ABC

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.

