Most Active Stocks For US Investors: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), traded at drop -2.77% and is priced at $101.97, on Friday. The company holds the market capitalization of $287.31B

In the last five days of trading, the company has below about -0.22% while it has gain over 12.12% in the past 1 month.

The 50 and 20 days moving average for the company is 9.54% and 4.91% respectively. A total volume of 33,487,104 shares was traded across the day, as compared to its average daily volume of 27.90M shares. The 52 week low and high for the company is $72.00 and $105.12 respectively.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stands at $112.57 according to 46 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $146.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $68.00.

News Report:

Facebook declared Friday that it’s making changes to the process required for users to verify their names. It’s aimed at those kicked off the site because of the policy, according to fortune

The company is making changes to its “real name” policy so that users can go by a different name than their given one. It’s also making it more difficult for others to flag a person’s name as fake.

The letter and changes come after the policy has come under fire in recent days by users.

Facebook is ultimately keeping its policy against pseudonyms with the change, according to Consumerist. But it is making it easier for users to regain access to their accounts and provide more context to the name they use to prevent the problem from occurring in the future. Fortune Report

Company Summary:

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.