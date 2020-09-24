Investors Focused Stocks: KKR (NYSE:KKR), Monster Worldwide, (NYSE:MWW), Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

On Friday, KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)s shares declined -0.87% to $17.15.

KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) has 65.40% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 1.55. The company has 450.40 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $14.15 billion. Price to book ratio was 1.29. Net profit margin of the company was 66.60%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 5.92% while for the week was recorded as 3.59%.

KKR & Co., the buyout firm that rose to prominence in the 1980s when it paid more than $31 billion for RJR Nabisco, agreed to buy about 343,000 square feet of office space at 30 Hudson Yards, setting the stage for its relocation from Manhattan’s Plaza District to a development zone once dominated by bus garages and a train depot.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, counting private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment administration services to its fund investors and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

Monster Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:MWW)s shares dropped -0.95% to $6.27.

Monster Worldwide, Inc. (MWW) has the market capitalization of $577.36 million. The stock has P/B ratio of 1.34 while EPS was $-3.25. Institutional ownership of the company was 88.40% while 91.29 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was -38.30%. Share of the company moved below its SMA 50 with -10.59%. ROE ratio was -57.20% while ROI was -43.60%.

The Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, Miller Michael Connolly, officer (EVP, GC and Secretary) of Monster Worldwide, Inc., unloaded 4,482 shares at an average price of $7.79 on August 17, 2015. The total amount of the transaction was worth $34,915, according to the revealed information with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 4 filing.

Monster Worldwide, Inc. is engaged in connecting people to jobs. The Company offers services in over 40 countries, providing job seeking, career administration, recruitment and talent administration capabilities. The Company operates in three segments: Careers-North America, Careers-International and Internet Advertising & Fees.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)s shares dipped -0.65% to $59.99.

Endo International (ENDP) has market capitalization of $13.67 billion. Its current ratio was 2.20 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -14.04%. The company offered earning per share of $-4.55 while its 226.40 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -16.82%. Stock volatility for the week was 8.30% while for the month it was shown at 8.38%.

Mizuho Securities initiates coverage on Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).The analysts at the brokerage house have a current rating of Buy on the shares. In a recent information released to the investors, Mizuho Securities declares the price target of $82 per share. The rating by the firm was issued on October 9, 2015.

Endo International plc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on branded and generic pharmaceuticals and devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, Devices, and International Pharmaceuticals.