Latest Business Stocks News Recap: Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

On Friday, Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), lost -3.00% to $115.11.

Disney Store declared recently the launch of its ‘Share the Magic’ holiday campaign, which comprises 11 full days of Magical Friday (aka Black Friday) deals in addition to in-store events and special ‘experiences like never before.

“Every year we look for ways to assist our Guests share the magic with their friends and families, and this holiday, it’s our turn to do the same,’ said Elissa Margolis, senior vice president of Disney Store North America. “We’ve gone beyond the traditional to create experiences that are sure to warm hearts and make this the most magical season yet.�?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), incorporated on July 28, 1995, together with its auxiliaries and associates, is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with five business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. Media Networks comprise an array of broadcast, cable, radio, publishing and digital businesses across two divisions the Disney/ABC Television Group and ESPN Inc. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts (WDP&R) is a provider of family travel and leisure experiences.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), declined -0.34% to $40.72, during its last trading session.

According to a recent TD survey, younger Canadians have big dreams for their retirement years whether its travelling, buying a vacation property or starting a business but most recognize theyre not saving enough to turn those dreams into reality.

While more than half of Millennials (57 per cent) surveyed would ideally like to retire by the time they turn 60, only a quarter (27 per cent) think thats a realistic possibility, with most (70 per cent) expecting to have to work well into their 60s or even their 70s, according to a recent TD survey. The survey also found nearly 60 per cent of Millennials want to take their first big trip when theyre stepped down, and Millennials are more likely than any other age group to want to buy their first vacation home after retiring (25 per cent vs. the national average of 13 per cent, respectively).

Its important to start saving as early as possible to assist ensure you can retire when you want and be able to live the lifestyle youve planned, said Lee Bennett, Senior Vice President, TD Wealth Financial Planning. Whatever your retirement aims may be, start by putting each of them in order of importance and assigning a timeframe, which will assist you build a savings plan. Think of what youd regret most if you couldnt afford it when you retire and build a road map that will assist get you there.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), operates as a bank in North America. The Bank conducts its business through segments, such as Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. Canadian Retail provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses, counting credit cards, auto finance, wealth and insurance businesses.

Finally, Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ), ended its last trade with -0.92% loss, and closed at $16.08.

On November 23, Hertz Europe, part of The Hertz Corporation (HTZ), is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program launch in Europe by further rewarding members throughout November and December with birthday surprises. Anniversary rewards comprise free luxury car and status upgrades for members renting in Europe and Australia in addition to free prize draws for a trip to Iceland to see the Northern Lights, tickets for events, rental vouchers and extra points. All members residing in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are eligible to take part in the prize draws and specific terms and conditions apply for each anniversary reward*.

Rewarding Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members on our programs fourth anniversary is our way to celebrate our customers loyalty and thank them for choosing us, said Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTZ), is a holding company. The Company operates car rental business through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands. The Companys operating segments are U.S. Car Rental, International Car Rental, Worldwide Equipment Rental and All Other Operations. As of December 31, 2014, the Company operated 10,880 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin and South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and New Zealand.

