Investor’s Alert – Avon Products, (NYSE:AVP), Rite Aid Corporation, (NYSE:RAD), JPMorgan Chase & Co., (NYSE:JPM)

During Thursday’s Morning trade, Shares of Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP), lost -10.87% to $3.06.

Avon Products, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.06 per common share, payable December 1, 2015, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2015.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products worldwide. It offers beauty products, such as skincare, and personal care products, in addition to fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products comprising of jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products, and nutritional products.

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), declined -0.63% to $7.87, during its current trading session.

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is willing to divest up to 1,000 stores to win regulatory approval for its acquisition of Rite Aid Corp , the Associated Press stated.

Walgreens anticipates it will not have to sell more than 500 of its stores, AP said citing Walgreens.

Walgreens declined to comment.

On Oct. 27, Walgreens offered to buy smaller peer Rite Aid to widen its footprint in the United States and negotiate for lower drug costs.

The $9.4 billion offer was closely scrutinized by two influential U.S. senators last week, as the deal would unite two of the three biggest U.S. drugstore chains.

Walgreens ranks first and Rite Aid third by number of stores, either side of CVS Health Corp.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its auxiliaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, counting over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Finally, Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), gained 0.18%, and is now trading at $65.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., declares a new asset-backed securities index, the J.P. Morgan ABS Index, representing the US dollar denominated, tradable ABS market. This comprehensive index offers raised transparency through its broad coverage of the ABS market and its use of robust third-party pricing.

“With the launch of our ABS Index, we hope to provide greater insights into the ABS market, specifically on pricing and return performance across the full and wide spectrum of ABS asset classes,�? said Amy Sze, Head of ABS Research at J.P. Morgan.

The ABS Index captures 70% of the size of the US ABS market, representing over 2000 instruments at a total market value of about US $500 billion. The J.P. Morgan ABS Index provides investors with a new portfolio administration tool to analyze pricing trends within the ABS market and to find relative value across securitized products and other credit markets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset Administration.

You may also like

Analysts Mean Recommendation Update: Apple Inc (NA…Hot News Highlights For Investors: Facebook Inc (N…Stock’s Stunning Activities – Amazon.com, (NASDAQ:…Sizzling Stocks Alert – Alibaba Group Holding Limi…Sizzling News: Aeterna Zentaris, (NASDAQ:AEZS), Ti…Analyst’s Point of View on Valeant Pharmaceuticals…Hot Stock in Focus: International Business Machine…Analyst Review on Hot Stock: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:Y…Most Active Stocks Short Term Price Target Update:…