Friday Afternoon’s Hottest Stocks Overview: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc, (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FB: 103.95 -4.07 (-3.77%) AAPL: 112.34 -3.38 (-2.92%)

On Friday, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) lower -2.35% or -2.53 points.

The stock is now trading at $105.46 per share. The market capitalization for the company is reported at $301.82B.

FB is moving on low volume, trading at a volume of 17.27M shares, for now, as compared to its average daily volume of 27.57M shares. At $2.48, the stock is losing momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $110.65 recorded on Nov 5, 2015. The stock is up 42.01% in this year through last updated price. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $90.14 and $98.53 as its 50-day moving average. The stock, as of now, is showing weekly downbeat performance of -0.68%, which is maintained at 44.57% in 1-month period.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.70. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

There are larger, philosophical questions about ventures like Facebook’s Instant Articles and Apple’s News app—both of which are trying to bring publishers further into their ecosystems—and whether media should be wary of them or not. And then there are more pragmatic questions about whether these apps and features are working the way they are supposed to. On that front, some publishers seem to be less than enthusiastic, according to fortune

Time Inc. CEO Joe Ripp, for example, said recently that he was somewhat underwhelmed by the performance of the company’s content in Apple’s News app (Time also owns Fortune). On the company’s earnings call, Ripp said: “To be frank, I’m disdesignated by ad revenue coming in from the Apple site.”

According to Digiday, Ripp isn’t the only publisher or media company executive who is unimpressed with what Apple News has been doing so far. Others—who didn’t want to talk on the record because they were afraid of damaging their relationship with the all-powerful consumer electronics company—have also said that their results from Apple News have been lackluster at best. Fortune Report

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, education, and enterprise and government customers in the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

