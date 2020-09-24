Hot Stocks News Buzz: Alcatel-Lucent (NYSE:ALU), McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR), Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

On Thursday, Shares of Alcatel-Lucent (NYSE:ALU), gained 1.75% to $3.48.

Alcatel-Lucent is set to boost the performance of its cloud-based IP video storage and content delivery technologies with the introduction of its improved Cloud DVR platform and the new Elastic content delivery network. This will allow service providers to manage network capacity more dynamically as they deal with ever-growing customer demand.

The UK TV, broadband, phone and mobile provider, TalkTalk, has already tested components of the improved Cloud DVR in a live network environment. The improved Cloud DVR platform incorporates a number of advances in storage resulting from Alcatel-Lucents partnership with Intel® Corporation, and using the Intel® Intelligent Storage Acceleration Library (ISA-L).

With more consumers moving away from set top boxes to watch on-demand content over their smartphones, tablets and other connected devices, data traffic across networks is increasing dramatically. Alcatel-Lucent has evolved its IP video portfolio to assist service providers manage this traffic, designing their data storage and delivery networks with greater efficiency.

Alcatel-Lucent provides Internet protocol (IP) and cloud networking, and ultra- broadband access worldwide. The company’s Core Networking segment offers IP routing, carrier Ethernet, network functions virtualization, and software defined networking applications and infrastructure to meet the challenges of network traffic growth while supporting the delivery of cloud-enabled business, mobile, and residential services for service providers, mobile network operators, cable/multiple system operators, transportation, utilities, and large-scale enterprises.

Shares of McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR), inclined 4.85% to $4.76, during its last trading session.

McDermott International declared its plan of forthcoming investor presentations and webcasts:

On Thursday, September 17, he will be presenting at the Imperial Capital Global Opportunities Conference in New York, starting at 8:00 a.m. Central / 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

McDermott International, Inc. operates as an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, and the Middle East. It focuses on designing and executing offshore oil and gas projects.

Finally, Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), ended its last trade with 0.33% gain, and closed at $42.22.

Comerica Incorporated declared that it will take part in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

Comericas presentation will start at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2015. Speaking on behalf of Comerica will be Ralph W. Babb Jr., chairman and chief executive officer. Karen L. Parkhill, vice chairman and chief financial officer, Peter W. Guilfoile, executive vice president and chief credit officer, and Darlene P. Persons, director of Investor Relations, also will take part. Comericas presentation may comprise forward looking statements.

Comerica Incorporated, through its auxiliaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Administration.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.