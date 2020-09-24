Hot Stock Update: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

On Thursday, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), lost -0.04% to $54.38.

Microsoft Corporation exchanged hands with 31,468,485 shares, lower as compared to its average daily volume of 36,212,800 shares. 73.51% of the shares are owned by institutions for the company while for the industry it is 8.01%, and on sector level, it is 0.85%.

Microsoft Corporation’s dividend yield on industry level is 2.15%, and broadly in sector it is 1.59%.

The stock’s dividend payout ratio on company level is 84.46%, while on industry level it is 60.43% and 20.65% broadly in sector.

The stock holds the market capitalization of $434.38B.

According to Reuters data, the company represented revenue of $21,729.00 for the first quarter of 2015, lower from $22,180.00 in the second quarter of 2015.

Microsoft Corporation’s has lost -0.91% from its peak and trades at just 17.50 times forward earnings projections. Beta factor, which measures the riskiness of the security, was recorded as 1.01.

Microsoft Corporation is presently trading at Price to Sales ratio of 4.79 and price to book ratio of -5.61. Microsoft Corporation’s tangible book value per share is 7.82%. Reuters provide figures showing that industry’s suggest 675.07% and broadly in sector 16.60% seems favorable.

Gross profit margin of the company was 64.80% while its operating profit margin was 19.70%. Its EBITD Margin is 36.33% while pre-tax margin is 19.97%. Its net profit margin is 13.52% while its effective tax rate is 32.28%.

Facebook Inc. has started a new research team to work on areas like virtual-reality and augmented-reality content creation, and raided Microsoft’s research labs for its first three hires, according to Bloomberg.

The social network’s new Seattle-based Computational Photography applied research group website lists Michael Cohen, Rick Szeliski and Matt Uyttendaele. All three were formerly at Microsoft Research, working on projects like Hyperlapse, a technology for stabilizing videos, and Blink, which takes a burst of multiple photos to get a good shot.

Uyttendaele’s LinkedIn says he joined Facebook in October, although his page on Microsoft’s research site is still there. When asked about the hires, Menlo Park, California-based Facebook referred to the Web page, and declined to make the new employees available for interviews.

Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, confirmed the departures in an e-mailed statement. The company said its interactive visual media research team is now being run by Larry Zitnick, who Szeliski designated as his successor before leaving. Bloomberg Reports

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares are predictable to touch $54.58 in the short term. This short term price target has been shared by 19 analysts. However, the standard deviation of short term price estimate has been valued at 5.34. The target price could hit $63 on the higher end and $39 on the lower end.

Microsoft (MSFT) received a $62.00 target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

The firm also revealed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. FBR & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research GmbH reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Microsoft Corporation, a technology company, develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company’s Devices and Consumer (D&C) Licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. Its Computing and Gaming Hardware segment provides Xbox gaming and entertainment consoles and accessories, second-party and third-party video games, and Xbox Live subscriptions; surface devices and accessories; and Microsoft PC accessories. The company’s Phone Hardware segment offers Lumia phones and other non-Lumia phones.

