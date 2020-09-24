Hot Stock to Observe: Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

During Friday’s Morning trade, Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX), gained 0.60% to $36.73.

Following the hottest summer selling season in years, October home sales cooled down 7.7% below sales in September, and 0.8% lower than October 2014. October and January were the only two months of the year that saw lower home sales than the same month last year. Based on the reports MLS data from 53 metropolitan areas, the Median Sales Price for homes sold in October was $205,000, which is 6.5% above the price one year ago. The inventory of homes for sale still challenges this market at a level 13.1% less than one year ago. At the rate of home sales in October, the Months Supply of inventory was 4.5, nearly the same as the 4.7 average last October.

Weve seen a very strong demand for homes in 2015 despite the ongoing challenges of low inventory. Demand is mostly due to the slowly improving economy and a more favorable employment situation. Octobers moderation of price improvements is typical this time of year and actually offers home buyers a little better affordability, said Dave Liniger, RE/MAX CEO, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of residential and commercial real estate brokerage services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Franchise Services and Brokerages.

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), inclined 0.22% to $32.38, during its current trading session.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has declared it will take part in the forthcoming Citis 2015 Basic Materials Conference to be held in New York City. Joc ORourke, Mosaics President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2015, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Mosaic Company produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the agricultural industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Phosphates and Potash.

Finally, Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), gained 1.19%, and is now trading at $56.27.

Nordstrom, declared that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share payable on December 15, 2015, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2015.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, offers apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for men, women, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit.

