Active Stocks to Track: CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS) | Stocks Newswire

On Friday, Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), lost -0.54% to $98.63.

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), and CVS/pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (CVS) declared recently a new print, radio and digital public service declaration (PSA) featuring award-winning actress and SU2C Ambassador Julie Bowen. The PSA aims to bring awareness to the importance of partnership in the fight against cancer and to encourage the general public to learn more and get involved. The PSA will start airing this month.

Like everyone in America, I have friends and family who have been affected by cancer. I know the importance of having the best team possible, working together – whether its people behind the scenes or those who work directly with the patient as they face a cancer diagnosis, said Stand Up To Cancer ambassador Julie Bowen. Through this PSA, we hope to assist people realize we all have a part in the battle against cancer. Im proud to be part of this campaign with Stand Up To Cancer and CVS Health, to assist illustrate that it takes a team to accelerate research and to improve cancer survival.

With this PSA, CVS Health reinforces its commitment to assisting people on their path to better health through the companys support of innovative cancer research. CVS Health has committed $10 million to SU2C over three years, supported by an annual in-store campaign. This will be the second year of the in-store fundraising campaign which will be held at CVS/pharmacy locations across the country from November 1 through November 28.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail Pharmacy and Corporate. The Pharmacy Services segment provides a range of pharmacy benefit administration (PBM) services and operates under the CVS/caremark Pharmacy Services, Novologix and Navarro Health Services names.

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), declined -2.89% to $32.63, during its last trading session.

On Friday, after the session commenced at $34.07, the stock reached the higher end at $34.5 while it hit a low of $32.02. With the volume soaring to 4,430,169 shares, the last trade was called at $32.63. The company has a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $5,202 million and there are 159,418,000 shares in outstanding. The 52-week low of the share price is $24.81.

The stock has witnessed a rise of 1.1% or 233,086 shares in its short figure. The short interest augmentation took it from 21,954,161 on August 31,2015 to 22,187,247 on September 15,2015. In terms of floated shares, the short interest was calculated to be 17.5%. The days to cover are 6 given that the daily volume averaged 3,973,122 shares. The information was released by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc (FINRA) on September 24th.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), inclined 0.27% to $43.78, during its last trading session.

Emerson Electric declared that its top-rated Wi-Fi thermostat is now compatible with Wink home automation systems. The Sensi™ Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat with an intuitive app has achieved tremendous growth since its launch last year, and is now one of the best-reviewed Wi-Fi thermostats on the market. As a result, Home Depot recently began carrying the Sensi thermostat, which is also available through select retail and online stores, professional HVAC contractors and at SensiComfort.com.

“Homeowners are loving the Sensi thermostat for its affordability, ease of use, reliable control and outstanding mobile app – and now for its Wink compatibility as well,” said Bob Sharp, executive vice president at Emerson and business leader of Emerson Climate Technologies. “Emerson’s industry-leading position in HVAC components and controls has enabled us to develop a superior smart thermostat.”

The Sensi thermostat gives homeowners remote access to its settings from smartphones, tablets or PCs, while the thermostat’s Wink compatibility offers consumers even more convenience by enabling universal connectivity with other home smart products such as lights, locks and garage doors – all from one Wink app. Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat users save up to 33 percent in energy costs by easily adjusting their thermostat plans around their busy lives.

Emerson Electric Co. is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Administration, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Finally, AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), ended its last trade with 3.65% gain, and closed at $0.0881.

AEterna Zentaris declared recently that The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved its formerly declared amendment (the Series B Warrant Amendment) to its outstanding Series B Common Share Purchase Warrants (the Series B Warrants) agreed to with the holders of about 90% of the holders of the Series B Warrants intended to reduce the dilutive effect of the exercise of the Series B Warrants by establishing a cap on the number of shares issuable upon alternate net cashless exercise (Net Cashless Exercise) of the Series B Warrants until the close of business on November 17, 2015 and by limiting the number of shares that the Consenting Holders may sell until the close of business on October 9 , 2015. In approving the Series B Warrant Amendment, TSX relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual available to Eligible Interlisted Issuers, since the Companys Common Shares are also listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and had less than 25% of the overall trading volume of its listed securities occurring on all Canadian marketplaces in the twelve months right away preceding the date on which application was made to TSX to approve the Series B Warrant Amendment.

As of September 25, 2015 , about 8.2 million Series B Warrants remained outstanding, representing about 27.6 % of the number originally issued. In addition, as of the close business on September 25, 2015 , there were about 447.7 million issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a Canada based biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel treatments in oncology and endocrinology. The Company presently has three wholly owned direct and indirect auxiliaries, Aeterna Zentaris GmbH (AEZS Germany), Zentaris IVF GmbH, a wholly owned partner of AEZS Germany, and Aeterna Zentaris, Inc.

