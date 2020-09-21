Active Stock’s News Report: Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), DealerTrack Technologies (NASDAQ:TRAK) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU), lost -3.51% to $74.54.

Prudential Mortgage Capital Company has hired David Stein as a director responsible for originating multifamily and healthcare loans, the company declared recently. Prudential Mortgage Capital Company is the commercial mortgage lending business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU).

Stein is based out of the firm’s New York City office and reports to Patrick Kempton, principal in originations.

Stein joins Prudential Mortgage Capital Company from Oppenheimer Multifamily Housing & Healthcare Finance, Inc where he was a senior vice president of origination. Preceding to Oppenheimer Multifamily Housing & Healthcare Finance, Inc, Stein worked at Deutsche Bank AG, as a vice president in their commercial real estate finance group.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides insurance, investment administration, and other financial products and services to individual and institutional customers in the United States and internationally.

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC), declined -2.39% to $37.15, during its last trading session.

According to a HSBC survey, sixty-five percent of parents in the U.S. would consider sending their child abroad for all or part of their university education, with Japan and China seen as offering the highest quality education available outside the U.S.

The HSBC Value of Education report Learning for Life shows that among 16 countries surveyed, parents in 12 countries consider the U.S. to be the international destination offering the highest quality education. Only in the United States did parents identify China as one of the countries offering the best education abroad. Among U.S. parents, 42% ranked an American education within the top three available worldwide (contrast to 51% of parents globally), while 39% ranked China in the top three (contrast to 13% globally).

When it comes to study abroad, 41 percent of U.S. parents would consider sending their children abroad for a semester or partial course of study at either undergraduate or postgraduate level, while 36 percent would consider full-time enrollment in an international college. Globally, an average of 44 percent and 53 percent of parents respectively would consider these types of international opportunities.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. It operates through four businesses Retail Banking and Wealth Administration, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH), lost 1.92% to $92.41.

Zimmer Biomet, declared the release of the Subchondroplasty Procedure for the Foot and Ankle. Since commercialization in 2010, surgeons have performed more than 10,000 Subchondroplasty procedures, mostly on the knee. However, the procedure has been successfully applied to other joints as surgeons witnessed the benefits of treating subchondral bone defects.

The Subchondroplasty Procedure is a minimally invasive outpatient intervention that addresses the defects associated with subchondral bone marrow lesions (BML). Diagnosed using MRI and physical exam, BML are associated with stress fractures or micro-fractures of the bone adjacent to the joint. Left untreated, these defects have been shown to lead to cartilage degeneration, limited function, pain and greater risk for joint deterioration.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive devices, spinal and trauma devices, biologics, dental implants, and related surgical products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Finally, Shares of DealerTrack Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRAK), ended its last trade with 0.47% loss, and closed at $62.05.

Further expanding its presence in Asia, Dealertrack Technologies, declared that as part of a contract between incadea and Michelin Headquarters, Michelin China will deploy the tire and fast-fit business solution based on Dealertrack’s incadea.fastfit tire business administration solution in more than 2,000 TYREPLUS Service Centers across the People’s Republic of China by 2018. Incadea, through its partner operation in China, further builds upon the company’s existing installed base of dealer administration systems (DMS) and other solutions in the region.

Incadea.fastfit is an integrated tire business administration solution that enhances the operational efficiency and productivity of tire retailers. Through the use of e-commerce, knowledge administration and customer relationship administration tools, the solution collectively supports the optimization of internal processes and procedures. Presently, incadea’s tire business solution is used by more than 6,000 users across 26 countries.

Dealertrack Technologies, Inc. provides Web-based software solutions and services to the automotive retail industry in the United States and Canada. It offers digital marketing solutions, which provide Websites, digital advertising, and other digital marketing offerings to assist dealers in achieving higher lead conversion rates that assist to optimize various shoppers to their Websites; dealer administration solutions, which provide dealer administration system featuring tools and real-time data access; and F&I solutions that allow dealers to streamline the in-store and online sales, in addition to financing processes.

