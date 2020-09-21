Active Stocks on Trader’s Radar: Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY), Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

On Monday, Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), lost 4.30% to $92.40.

Stryker Corporation, declared that it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2015 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company`s operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015 will be released at 4:00 p.m. that day.

Stryker Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), declined -4.18% to $108.27, during its last trading session.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, declared that Covance Drug Development will open a cGMP-compliant pharmacy at its clinical research unit in Madison, Wisconsin, allowing for on-site production of high-quality, customized pharmaceutical products for clinical trials. Covance, which opened its first cGMP pharmacy at its Dallas, Texas facility earlier this year, is the only CRO to implement cGMP standards for Phase I manufacturing of investigational drug products in a U.S. Phase I clinical research unit. The Madison cGMP pharmacy will be available for client audits startning in October.

Small-scale cGMP manufacturing meets the highest regulatory and safety standards and lowers the cost to manufacture pharmaceutical products for clinical trials. Covance’s innovative facilities offer certified clean rooms that support a full range of sterile manufacturing, counting aseptically prepared sterile parenteral investigative drugs and radiolabelled doses, in addition to non-sterile investigational drug products.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, STD tests, HCV tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by the medical profession in core testing, patient diagnosis, and in the monitoring and treatment of diseases.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Shares of Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY), lost -0.20% to $4.92.

Stone Energy Corporation, offered a production, operational and conference update.

On September 1, 2015, Stone shut-in its Mary field in Appalachia curtailing about 100-110 Mmcfe of production per day, leaving about 25 Mmcfe per day producing from the Heather and Buddy fields in Appalachia. Low commodity pricing, counting negative differentials in the region, combined with fees for transportation, processing and gathering, reduced the operating margins to an unacceptable level. As a result, despite being above production guidance for the first two months of the third quarter, production for the quarter is now predictable to be below the formerly stated guidance range of 39-41 Mboe per day, or 234-246 Mmcfe per day, and is being revised to 37.5-38.5 Mboe per day, or 225-231 Mmcfe per day. If the Mary field remains shut-in, the annual guidance of 42-44 Mboe per day, or 252-264 Mmcfe per day, will need to be adjusted to account for these curtailed volumes. Given the low margins in Appalachia, the cash flow impact from the curtailed volumes is not predictable to be material for the third quarter. Higher margin Gulf of Mexico volumes practiced minimal downtime in the third quarter.

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico and the Appalachia region.

Finally, Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), ended its last trade with 0.37% loss, and closed at $70.45.

Written by John Egan for IIR Energy (Sugar Land, Texas) Natural gas producers in the Marcellus Shale have long been victimized by inadequate processing and outbound transportation capacity. But IIR Energys NatGasLive application is tracking several small pipeline construction projects in the Marcellus area that are planned to finish during the next six weeks, easing bottlenecks and bringing more low-cost gas to market.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates as an energy company in the United States and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Regulated Utilities, International Energy, and Commercial Power.

