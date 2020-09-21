On Friday, Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), lost -1.78% to $60.19.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), a global leader in high-performance semiconductors for signal processing applications, talks with Tore Svanberg of Stifel to discuss the opportunities available to ADI in a more intelligent and connected world. By leveraging its 50 year heritage in sensing, measuring, and connecting, ADI is using its ‘More than Moore’ and ‘More than Silicon’ advantages QAto assist customers intelligently bridge the physical and digital worlds.

During the webinar, Martin Cotter, ADI’s Vice President of Healthcare, IoT, and Consumer, said “This is an exciting time for ADI. Our core strengths in connecting the real world to the digital coupled with our superior customer domain and applications knowledge, is now harnessing the power of these instrumented smart devices to enable real value creation for our customers.”

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) for use in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication markets worldwide. It offers signal processing products that convert, condition, and process real-world phenomena, such as temperature, pressure, sound, light, speed, and motion into electrical signals.

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC), declined -1.40% to $19.71, during its last trading session.

Rowan Companies plc, declared that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of October 14, 2015. The report titled Fleet Status Report can be found on the Companys website at www.rowan.com.

Notable events in the current report comprise:

Rowan Renaissance: Rig commenced drilling operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on September 8, 2015.

Rowan Gorilla IV: Awarded a 300-day contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico commencing in direct continuation of the preceding contract. The day rate during each well of the contract will be either $70k or $75k depending on its location.

Joe Douglas: Rig commenced operations in Trinidad on September 28, 2015.

Cecil Provine and Gorilla II: Cold Stacked

The Company continues to estimate planned out-of-service time for the full-year of 2015 to range from 3% to 6% for its jack-ups and drillships, subject to fleet repositioning and market conditions.

No operational downtime is comprised in projected out-of-service days, but the Company estimates jack-up operational downtime to account for about 2.5% of in-service days in current and future quarters. Rowan continues to expect drillship operational downtime to be about 5% after a break-in period of about six months up to one year (during which drillship operational downtime will likely be higher).

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services. It operates a fleet of 30 self-elevating mobile offshore jack-up drilling units, in addition to 3 ultra-deepwater drill ships. The company operates in the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, West and North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Trinidad.

Finally, Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), ended its last trade with 0.73% gain, and closed at $112.99.

Aetna and Rush Health, declared a partnership to launch Aetna Whole Health Chicago, a first-of-its-kind commercial health care product in Illinois that provides members with access to highly coordinated care that tracks outcomes, shares data and measures clinical standards to improve quality and efficiency.

Aetna Whole Health Chicago enables a greater choice of products for employees of Illinois businesses. The arrangement is the first accountable care organization (ACO) in Illinois that allows members to choose being a part of an ACO rather than being moved into it.

“We are shifting the health care system from one that focuses on quantity of services to one that offers consumers more choice, more value from services, and higher quality care at a more affordable price,” said Nitin Bhargava, president of Aetna’s Illinois operations. “The outcome can be a better patient experience, a healthier community and fewer people in hospitals.”

Aetna Inc. operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit administration services, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured basis, and an employer-funded or administrative basis.

