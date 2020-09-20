Most Active Stocks Short-Term Price Target Update: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

During Tuesday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), gained 0.59% to $53.56. The firm opened its current trade at $52.93. The total volume traded for the day is 8.02M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 36.18M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $52.90 $53.63. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $427.79B.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and delivers advanced fingerprint biometric identification solutions to commercial and government enterprises, integrators, and application developers. BIO-keys award winning, high performance, scalable, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy biometric finger identification technology accurately identifies and authenticates users of wireless and enterprise applications.

According to news report, BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCQB: BKYI), stated that the company will be the exclusive biometric solution demonstrated at the Microsoft Ignite your Business with Windows 10 and Office 2016 Launch Events. Microsoft is kicking off a 12-city event series, designed to give IT Pros, Technical Decision Makers and Enterprise Developers a deep dive into Windows 10 and Office 2016. One of the new security features on Windows 10 is Hello, which introduces biometric authentication logon capabilities to Windows customers.

We are excited to see innovative partners like BIO-key offering high-quality biometric accessories that work seamlessly with Windows Hello. Now any user with a Windows 10 laptop, tablet or desktop can benefit from a more personal and secure authentication experience, said Margaret Arakawa, General Manager, US Windows & Devices.

BIO-key will be demonstrating the companys new series of Windows Hello-compatible compact fingerprint readers. SideSwipe and EcoID are low-cost, high-performance, durable, mobile fingerprint readers that are natively integrated with Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 allowing customers to replace cumbersome passwords with unique, secure fingerprint characteristics. BIO-key delivers Plug-and-Play functionality with all required software installed automatically via Microsoft Windows Update.

One of the most compelling new features of Windows 10 is Windows Hello, which makes the computing experience more personal and secure, while incorporating enterprise class biometric security into the operating system, stated Jim Sullivan, BIO-key SVP Global Sales. Biometrics have emerged as the preferred authentication method for many users and organizations, and being central to Windows Hello reflects that. We are happy to be offering high-quality and affordable biometric accessories to the Windows 10 community of enterprise users, added Sullivan.

