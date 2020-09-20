Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Increasing on Plan to Sell $5 Billion in Bonds

News & Finance

by Michael MosherJune 11, 20150 comments

According to TheStreet, Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) are rising by 2% to $28.81 in Wednesdays afternoon trading session after the multinational technology company said today that it is planning to sell $5 billion in bonds to boost its equity, Bloomberg reports.

The maker of networking equipment intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the return of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of common stock and dividend payments.

Cisco will offer debt in five parts, with the longest maturity a $500 million 10-year note, yielding as much as 1.1% points more than comparable Treasuries, sources told Bloomberg.

However, the company has not yet released details, and said that actual terms of the notes, including interest rate, principal amount and maturity, will depend on market conditions at the time of pricing.

Ciscos done well, and their investors expect them to return value to shareholders, said senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence John Butler. The company is transitioning into the mature phase, and out of the growth phase, and as such investors expect more income.

Separately, TheStreet Ratings team rates CISCO SYSTEMS INC as a Buy with a ratings score of A. TheStreet Ratings Team has this to say about their recommendation:

We rate CISCO SYSTEMS INC (CSCO) a BUY. This is based on the convergence of positive investment measures, which should help this stock outperform the majority of stocks that we rate. The companys strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its revenue growth, solid stock price performance, notable return on equity, reasonable valuation levels and increase in net income. We feel its strengths outweigh the fact that the company shows weak operating cash flow.

Highlights from the analysis by TheStreet Ratings Team goes as follows:

CSCOs revenue growth has slightly outpaced the industry average of 0.9%. Since the same quarter one year prior, revenues slightly increased by 5.1%. This growth in revenue appears to have trickled down to the companys bottom line, improving the earnings per share.

The stock has not only risen over the past year, it has done so at a faster pace than the S&P 500, reflecting the earnings growth and other positive factors similar to those we have cited here. Turning our attention to the future direction of the stock, it goes without saying that even the best stocks can fall in an overall down market. However, in any other environment, this stock still has good upside potential despite the fact that it has already risen in the past year.

The return on equity has improved slightly when compared to the same quarter one year prior. This can be construed as a modest strength in the organization. Compared to other companies in the Communications Equipment industry and the overall market, CISCO SYSTEMS INCs return on equity exceeds that of both the industry average and the S&P 500.

The net income growth from the same quarter one year ago has significantly exceeded that of the S&P 500 and the Communications Equipment industry. The net income increased by 11.4% when compared to the same quarter one year prior, going from $2,187.00 million to $2,437.00 million.